What’s your business motto?

Building Futures Breaking New Ground.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

We have many long-term relationships made over many years of repeat business. But call me old-fashioned, I like to talk to people, meet them, and understand their needs.

What makes your business different?

We have strong family values, we work closely together with the clients and customers to give the very best service, solutions and reports needed to give them the answer to their needs. Every client and customer have one point of contact for the projects they undertake.

What do you always have with you?

My phone is always with me.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

Smart but casual – we don’t need to dress to impress.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My dad, God bless him, he always told me to be true to myself, work hard have integrity, dignity and honesty. It’s always worked well for me.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

I have had many achievements in business from an MBA Honours in Business and BSc Honours in Mechanical Engineering to becoming a fellow of the Institute of Directors in London to one of the top 50 Businessmen of the Year in Derbyshire. But in all that, I think my biggest achievement has been developing and training young people to achieve their full potential in all the businesses I have been involved with in my career.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

It goes without saying people are your best asset, so give them the best training and opportunities available that they could leave the business, but treat them well enough that they don’t.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes, we use all sorts of social media and find it reaches many companies very quickly. As to how successful, it is very difficult to analyse in regards projects won.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

Probably a surgeon or barrister.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Always listen and treat everyone with the respect you would expect for yourself. We are all human beings.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

Early morning works for me.

How do you relax away from work?

If not at the lodge on the east coast on my jet ski then the gym and swimming allows me the time to relax.

When do you take your coffee break?

Any time I feel I need one – usually grab a coffee and carry on working.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

If I could turn back time, I would say my mum and dad. Unfortunately, neither are here.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Coffee every time!! With friends and colleagues.