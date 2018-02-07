Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard Slee is chief executive of secure and essential communications specialist Adare SEC with offices at Clayton West

What’s your business motto?

I don’t really have a motto, but what I do believe in is that there are many ways to achieve your goals. I believe that people can be successful in different ways and it’s not just a “one size, fits all” model.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

I spend a lot of time talking to colleagues, our suppliers and competitors. I joined Adare SEC in July, so it was very important that I spent time getting to know everyone and found out what really made the business tick. Some people might not agree with speaking to competitors, but I think it’s a great chance to see where the opportunities are in the market and how to capitalise on them.

What makes your business different?

Adare SEC is growing at a significant rate. It doesn’t just stay put either, its staff continue to innovate and change the way in which the industry thinks about how best to do things. The key to our business revolves around our DNA – the people, their effort and determination that we all put into responding to our customers’ needs. We like to diversify how we do things to other businesses to meet the differing needs of each customer to ensure operational efficiency.

What do you always have with you?

I would go with a fully-functioning brain! It might sound like a funny answer to some, but I certainly believe that if you start the day correctly and make sure you’re ahead of the game and functioning at optimal rate, that will reflect positively throughout your business.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I’ve always been comfortable in suits. I tend not to wear ties on most occasions, but you’ll find me in a suit and shirt for business. We do “Dress Down Fridays” at Adare SEC so I do relax for that but it’s definitely a suit for me.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

James Dyson the inventor is someone I admire. He kept going in his early career despite several setbacks. He never gave up and instead was more determined than ever to succeed – which is why I think he has done so much and changed the way the world thinks. He never sits still, he continues to innovate products and remain cutting-edge.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

I became a director at Securicor at the age of 28 which, at that time, meant I was the youngest in that position at the time. I felt proud to have achieved that. My previous roles, which included managing 40 employees in my first job, has really helped me to get to where I am and understand business.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

The people. With a great team, a business can do anything. And that’s what Adare SEC has. They continue to go above the call of duty to ensure our customers’ needs are consistently met.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

I prefer LinkedIn out of the social platforms available. I think with LinkedIn it is a great place to network with like-minded business people and it suits my style and attitude towards work.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I always fancied journalism. I was intrigued by the investigative journalism side of things – I liked the idea of digging to get the truth behind a story. I was driven by the prospect of getting to a story first and I also enjoyed the thought of meeting new people each day.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Develop or hire the very best people. You need the best calibre of employees to ensure your business is a success. We certainly have that at Adare SEC.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

I’m a morning person – the earlier, the better, too. I like to get up, exercise and whilst I’m working out it gives me chance to map out my day and think how best to tackle everything.

How do you relax away from work?

I enjoy spending time with family and friends. As mentioned, I like to exercise and go running and cycling. I’m also a fan of watching sport, particularly rugby union, and I’m a big follower of its England team.

When do you take your coffee break?

On the go, so it’s not really a break per se! I enjoy having coffee whilst I’m planning work and considering ways we can maximise our opportunities at Adare SEC.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

The current England rugby manager, Eddie Jones. I really enjoy watching his team and think he’s a great character.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

A Kit Kat!