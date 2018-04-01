Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What is your business motto?

Be the best you can!

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

We try to keep everything local where possible. There are so many amazing suppliers on our doorstep in Holmfirth alone, including C J Dairy, Sharland’s butchers and Andrew’s Greengrocers.

What makes your business different?

There’s an unbelievable coffee – and tea – culture evolving in the UK, with people increasingly meeting up to socialise over a cuppa. But in and amongst all the modern cafés and delis there’s a real place for a traditional, quirky tearoom with good old-fashioned values. We’ve tried to consider every detail, even down to our china cups, to deliver an authentic and memorable experience.

What do you always have with you?

A smile!

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I can’t really dress up – there’s no place for heels in our busy kitchen! We all wear a black uniform with a Wrinkled Stocking apron.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My partner, Den. He had his own business in London before we met and after 18 months together we moved to Tenerife and opened a bar. His positive “can do” attitude and problem-solving mindset showed me that anything is possible, and when I was feeling a little homesick he provided a constant “pick-me-up”. Back in the UK I’ve continued to find his entrepreneurial outlook really inspirational and he has even more ideas for the tearoom which really excite me moving forward.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

It’s the little things on a daily basis, which continually remind me why we opened The Wrinkled Stocking. I love it when people leave with empty plates and comment that it’s “the best they’ve had in a long time”. Mission accomplished!

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Our team – we all muck in! It’s a really honest, Yorkshire attitude to work.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Instagram and Facebook have been great for us. It’s unbelievable how far the shares of photos and reviews can reach. We keep in regular contact with a customer from the US and a lady from Canada is visiting us in the summer – she already feels like a friend we’ve never met.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I always wanted to be a counsellor. In my early 30s, I completed a child psychology qualification. The next step was to sit a sociology exam but the opportunity arose to work in a local junior school with young people with special educational needs. It was an unexpected fork in my career but it remains the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.

Please give us one tip for a successful business

Be genuine.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

Definitely the morning when I have the most energy. In general, if I have an idea I want to act on it straight away.

How do you relax away from work?

The days are long, but a work-life balance is so important. Having lived abroad for seven years I try to spend as much time as I can with my grown-up children. We love meals together or shopping trips with a cocktail or two!

When do you take your coffee break?

As soon as I get up. It kickstarts my day and I probably wouldn’t have time for one otherwise!

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

My late grandad – we had a really special bond. I was quite mischievous when I was younger so I’d love to share my achievements with him and discover what he thinks of the life I’ve made.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Aside from a perfect pot of tea? A milky coffee, boiled in the pan, just like grandad made it!