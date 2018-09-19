Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andrew Battye is a quantity surveyor with award-winning property developer Conroy Brook, based in Holmfirth. Born in Huddersfield, Andrew grew up in Hepworth and went to Holmfirth High School, Greenhead College then Sheffield Hallam University. He started with Conroy Brook in August 2006 and qualified as a chartered surveyor in June this year.

What’s your business motto?

“The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.” – John D Rockefeller Jr. In the competitive construction industry we work in, our goal is to always to always excel in what we do and produce quality homes of distinction every time. This pride in what we do and our attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest and makes Conroy Brook a great company to be a part of.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

For me, it’s all about networking and forming solid business relationships with our suppliers, contractors and partners alike. Recommendations are extremely important and this, together with the events and seminars I attend through my RICS membership, means I am always developing the list of contacts Conroy Brook work with to deliver the high standards we pride ourselves on.

What makes your business different?

The construction industry is a competitive one, but I genuinely believe it’s our passion and drive to deliver the highest standards in everything we do that sets us apart from the rest. In the 12 years I have been at Conroy Brook, every single project has demanded the highest quality and service, and this is something we are extremely proud of.

What do you always have with you?

My phone – our days are busy and we are often out and about meeting clients, suppliers and visiting sites. Communication is key.

Do you dress up or dress down for business?

Wherever possible I will dress up. Sometimes when visiting sites this isn’t always practical, but I believe image is important and I like to dress to reflect the professional manner in which we conduct ourselves in our roles.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and why?

Bit of a cliché perhaps… but my dad. From an early age he always taught me the importance of hard work, integrity and perseverance. Having run a successful business of his own as I grew up, he has always been a great role model and definitely an inspiration to me to strive for the same level of success.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

There are many things I am proud of but, if I had to choose, I would say gaining RICS status earlier this year is definitely up there. I put a lot of hard work into achieving this, and am looking forward to bettering myself further through CPD.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Its people. Everyone at Conroy Brook works exceptionally hard and I am proud to be part of such a great team. We would not be where we are without the great teamwork, knowledge and experience we have amongst our people.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

As a business we have really focused on getting our message out to the public via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which has been very successful. At a personal level I also use LinkedIn to grow and develop my contact base and remain up to date with what’s happening within our industry.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

Like a lot of young men it was always my dream to be a professional footballer. Football is still my main hobby now. Strangely, according to a ‘career finder’ test I took in high school, I was supposedly destined to be either a ‘Fence Erector’ or a ‘Trout Farmer’… Not sure how they came to that conclusion, but I can honestly say I am pleased to have ended up on the career path I have.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Always strive for excellence. If you always give it your all and deliver the highest standards you can, the rewards, recommendations and recognition will follow.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

The morning – it’s important to seize the day and I always find my most productive days are those where I throw myself into the task at hand straightaway.

How do you relax away from work?

As I mentioned before, football is my main hobby outside work and something I thoroughly enjoy… always a good way to let off some steam after a hard week’s work! I’m also a keen(ish) gym goer and enjoy watching Formula 1.

When do you take your coffee break?

I don’t tend to have a set coffee break… My days are busy and I am frequently out and about, so I will work my breaks around my day, not vice versa.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

I would probably say Sir Alex Ferguson. Having boasted an extremely successful career throughout his 26 years at Manchester United, I would be intrigued to learn the secret behind his success, his consistent achievement and his ability to manage a team of people and drive them to the results they delivered.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

I’m partial to a latte and a chocolate HobNob given the choice.