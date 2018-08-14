Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Worsley, 36, spent four years in the Army and has now been in business for 12 years. He runs Easy Fireplace in Milnsbridge and has a portfolio of rental properties.

He recently became a director and shareholder in Energy Plus Management which has been established since 1986. Brought up in Manchester, he now lives in Slaithwaite.

What is your business motto?

I have two – one for my team and one for customers. The motto for my team is “Providing a workplace environment that works as a team and provides the team with the capability to enhance their careers and personal life.”

My Customer Business Motto is “Community Driven Business with exceptional customer service bringing warmth and happiness into the homes of our community.”

What makes your business different?

There are many! The stand out answer that people don’t realise that we own our buildings through my property company. That means we control our destiny and that has always given me the opportunity for long term visions and goals rather than just survival methods.

What do you always have with you?

Some may say a chocolate bar and a pint of milk and they wouldn’t be wrong!

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

It depends on which business I am working in and what meetings I have. I could be wearing a suit but if I have no meetings I do like to wear my shorts and workplace T-shirt which is more relaxed.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

This is a very hard one to answer. I have some superb people around me as I believe in the power of numbers and personalities and the better the person around me the better I am as a person and businessman. My inspirational person has to be my wife Stacy, a full-time teacher. Stacy is always there as my wife, best friend and mother to our two amazing boys Jay and Adi. There isn’t anything we don’t discuss.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Setting up my first company Easy Fireplace. We started from nothing and rented our first premises. Getting to where we are now fills me with pride.

What is your company’s greatest asset?

My team. Without my team we wouldn’t be as strong as we are. It has took me a while to train and nurture the team into the position we are in now and we grow from strength to strength all the time. There is another asset too which may come across as strange. As I suffer from depression I use it as a driving force and a way of making me a better person at home and in business which I think is a big positive part of my life and in my business.

Do you use social media for business and, if so, with how much success?

We do use social media as a platform to talk to our community. We use social media not really as a selling tool but as an information tool. We support our community and do plenty of competitions on social media which allows us to engage better. Social media isn’t a strong part of our business but we really do try and have new plans in place and systems in order to move forward in a more progressive way.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I started in the Army and after four amazing years doing an amazing job travelling the world providing communications to the RAF for the Army it was time to leave as it was either my army career or Stacy. Stacy and I have been together since high school and without thinking about it my decision was Stacy so I left the Army rather than a career posting to Northern Ireland. Upon leaving the Army I had several opportunities due to the high skilled job I did in the Army. It was work in communications where the market was volatile or re-train. I chose to pay for myself to go to college and did a plumbing and heating course at Kirklees College. I did plumbing and heating and other gas work for three years and then moved into my own business in February 2008.

Give us one tip for a successful business.

Be honest to yourself and others and without your family or partner’s support business will be very tough. Don’t forget ‘it’s good to talk.’

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

It depends on which of my businesses I am focusing on. I usually get very creative on an evening when my phone is quiet as my mind will be in relaxed mode and I come up with a lot of ideas and clearer visions and pathways. In the early hours of the morning around 3am-4am I can sometimes wake up and have clarity with a project and will just go to work at that point and have a very productive morning before anyone is around and before my phone starts ringing.

How do you relax away from work?

Easy. Family time.

When do you take your coffee break?

Sorry to say but I only drink tea! The coffee in the Army was horrible unless it had rum in it on a winter’s shift to keep us warm! I have a tea in the morning first thing and wouldn’t be that bothered if I didn’t have one for the rest of the day but usually end up having three or four in total.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

I don’t really have idols or superstars that I look up to. I lost my dad when he was 43 years old and I lived with my grandparents when I was young but lost them when I was 10. I would love to sit down for a brew with them for sure and talk about family and Stacy and our boys. I would also love two minutes with God if possible as I would love to know why we have so many people around intent on hurting others.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

I do like chocolate as I’ve already said but if I had to select I would say a Double Decker, a Whispa Gold or a good packet of cookies.