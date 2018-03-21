Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paula Chamberlain is managing director and founder of The Crescent Care, a home care organisation based in Batley and providing care services to children, young people and adults across Yorkshire

What is your business motto?

To always treat people with respect and honesty. And always say thank you, it goes a long way.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

I tend to do a lot of networking and learning groups. I truly value every conversation I have with people and often these small encounters turn into fantastic business contacts.

What makes your business different?

At The Crescent, we believe that it is all about the right attitude and all of my employees go the extra mile to do the right thing and help the raise the standard of care everyone receives.

What do you always have with you?

My phone.

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I always dress to impress. First impressions count!

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

I’ve never had an official mentor. I have been inspired by various people throughout my life,,. but I’d have to say that the strength of character of my parents has driven me to succeed and keep going no matter what.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Still being in business nearly seven years down the line. I feel like I have come a long way and helped to inspire a huge number of people along my journey.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Me and my team, I don’t have a business without my fantastic, hard working, dedicated team. My passion for care and looking after people is infectious, my team bring smiles to the faces of anyone they meet!

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes it’s our best platform to get in touch with the local community and it is part of our strategy to use it more, going forward into 2018.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I believe my purpose in life is to serve, which is what set me off on my care career path. But if I wasn’t doing this, I would be in the army, as I am quick-thinking and extremely loyal. Or failing that I would have loved to be a singer, I love entertaining people!

Give us one tip for a successful business

People will often try to dampen your sparkle, but it’s important to always be true to yourself and know that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

In the morning. I am such a positive person and wake up with so many ideas already buzzing in my head.

How do you relax away from work?

Spending time having fun with my children and family and socialising with friends. I just love being surrounded with people and making others smile.

When do you take your coffee break?

I don’t really...I never seem to stop! I have various coffees with my team whilst meeting and catching up on things throughout the day.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

That’s easy… Sir Trevor McDonald, I once met him at an awards ceremony and asked him to do a care documentary with me. I’d like to further discuss that with him, plus he’s such a legend.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

I do love a cappuccino with an amaretto biscuit.