Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Sargent is a consultant at Kingsland Business Recovery. With 35 years in the insolvency sector, he ran his own insolvency practice which he later sold to a national corporate rescue and recovery organisation. A former president of insolvency trade body R3, he is also a member of wold-leading insolvency association Insol, a board member of the Debt Advice Foundation, a regular conference speaker and a foodbank volunteer at the Welcome Centre in Huddersfield

What’s your business motto?

In life always do your best, as your best is always good enough. When dealing with a business in crisis, it is “shoot the wolf nearest the sledge” – in other words, deal with the most pressing problem first!

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

By attending networking events, presenting at courses and conferences, writing articles for journals, being an active member of my profession and attending as many appropriate events as possible

What makes your business different?

We may do a difficult job and are often bringers of bad news, but we try to do it in the most sympathetic way possible. A good bedside manner is important to an insolvency practitioner.

What do you always have with you?

I always carry in my bag my Swiss Army pen knife unless I get I it taken off me, as once happened going through security at Leeds County Court. Very embarrassing as I had forgotten it was in my bag!

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

I am always more comfortable in my jeans, but I am happy to wear a suit and these days, it would be very unusual for me to wear a tie.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

It is unfair to single out one person, but I take my hat off to anyone who starts their own business. It is a brave thing to do and it can be a long hard journey to find success. You certainly understand the phrase “you only eat what you kill”.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

I would say being president of R3, the trade association which represents insolvency practitioners in the UK. It was a great experience, I met many interesting people on my travels, picked up lots of great ideas and realised that those in business around the world often have very similar problems to each other.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

As with all businesses providing professional services it has to be the people who work in the organisation. Their knowledge and experience is key to the advice provided to help those in difficult financial situations.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

Yes, I like to use Twitter and LinkedIn, I’m not one for Facebook! LinkedIn does help us to reach out to new and existing contacts and allows us to bring to their attention items of news we think are important to those in business.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

When I was little I wanted to be an astronaut, but I think now I would have enjoyed being an archaeologist digging around in the dirt!

Give us one tip for a successful business

Work hard to find success – it won’t come looking for you.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

I am probably at my best in a morning from about 5.30am until lunchtime. Marley and I enjoy our early morning dog walk putting the world to rights and it gives me time to think about the day ahead and get things in order. Marley is a good listener and tends to agree with what I am saying, so we are best mates.

How do you relax away from work?

My three favourite pastimes are my Iyengar yoga, walking Marley, and spending time in my garden growing fruit and veg for which I have an outlet at Green Valley Grocers in Slawit.

When do you take your coffee break?

I will probably have my first coffee at around 9am. I especially like my Friday coffee at Coffee Evolution as I make my way to The Welcome Centre where I volunteer to work on the phones and stack and pack at the foodbank.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

Leonard Cohen, I love his melancholy lyrics, there wouldn’t be many wasted words.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Usually an Americano, but in Coffee Evolution a Long Black. If cake or biscuits are on offer, it would have to be a big white chocolate cookie.