Scott Brant, 34, is operations director at Brighouse-based full service digital marketing agency Vizulate Digital, which he founded in 20014 after gaining vast experience working for other marketing agencies

What’s your business motto?

Know that you’ll never finish that “to do” list – and that’s exactly how it should be.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

Networking, but not in the formal sense. Just talk to people. You never who they know or what they do. I picked up a potential lead at the opticians last week.

What makes your business different?

At Vizulate, we don’t do random acts of marketing. Everything we do on behalf of our clients is part of a considered marketing strategy that can be measured and demonstrate a real return on investment.

What do you always have with you?

A notepad and pen. You never know when an idea for a good digital marketing campaign will pop into your head!

Do you dress-up or dress-down for business?

Both. In the office we tend to dress down – but if we have an important client meeting we’ll dress up. I used to work for a recruitment company where it was frowned upon to take your suit jacket off at your desk. It was corporate nonsense that had no effect on how productive you were. I’m sure it’s not like that there now, but I’d rather people be comfortable at work.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My dad. He forged a successful career in business without much help along the way. He left school at 14 to be an apprentice electrician but returned to full-time education three years later. In his 20s he did an IT degree while simultaneously starting a family. He joined a company as a programmer and eventually worked his way up to become the CEO, responsible for a multi-million pound business and over 250 people in two continents.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Leaving the relative comfort of a salaried position to set up Vizulate in 2014 and how far we have come in such a short space of time. In addition to servicing clients across the UK, we’ve also been developing a world-first e-commerce integration tool due to launch this year that will be able to integrate the WooCommerce e-commerce platform with the Sage accounting package used by many online retailers and traders – it’s something the team is really proud of.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Our wealth of experience in a diverse range of businesses, from local start-ups to multi-million pound international corporations. Many of our clients who trade solely online rely on us to design, build and maintain their e-commerce functionality, so to be involved so closely and trusted by them implicitly is also homage to our experience.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

As a digital agency we use various forms of social media as we deliver social strategies for our clients, but we also use it for the business. You don’t have to be on every platform. There are certain social media platforms that simply may not work for your business or industry. Try them, but focus energy and effort on the ones that meet your objective, whether that’s lead generation, networking or simply creating brand awareness – and close the accounts that don’t. We primarily use our Vizulate social media platforms for brand awareness.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I wanted to be a sports journalist before marketing caught my attention so I would have probably continued to pursue that.

Give us one tip for a successful business

Have a “Plan B”. Always. For everything. Do what’s necessary – even when you don’t feel like it.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

On an evening or in bed. Which isn’t always great as my mind starts racing and it becomes hard to sleep. However, I am a stickler for writing every little thing down so I don’t forget it and can action or develop it when I do have time.

How do you relax away from work?

Spending time with my wife and my young daughter just doing normal stuff like going to the park. I also go to the gym whenever I can which helps me switch off - a bit.

When do you take your coffee break?

I don’t really do coffee “breaks”. Just coffee.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

I’m interested in other people’s creative processes so it would be good to talk to Tom Fletcher, of McFly fame. As well as being a talented musician and songwriter he’s also a prominent YouTube vlogger, published author and all round creative genius.

What’s your coffee break favourite?

My guilty pleasure is a gingerbread latte. Thankfully they are only available over the Christmas period.