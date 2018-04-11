Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer is hoping to turn rundown old buildings into a cafe bar, micro-brewery and gallery space.

Myles Pinfold wants to re-build and restore old, derelict workshops on Norridge Bottom in the heart of Holmfirth into a new venue.

The site has been described as “neglected and left to the elements for many decades.”

His plans show a total transformation of the buildings which could create up to 10 new jobs.

The planning bid says: “Our proposed venue on Norridge Bottom aims to be uncompromisingly local, providing both a creative and social hub for the people of Holmfirth.

“Taking inspiration from the local arts community and events such as Holmfirth Art Week and Holmfirth Film Festival, creative arts will be a primary focus for the venue which will include a gallery.

“However, this will be a multi-function space and offers will include local and community social venue; a gallery for creative arts by local artists and artisans and occasional films; a café bar - snacking and culinary dishes by local cooks and chefs, serving organic food and drinks and using seasonal ingredients sourced and grown locally.

“Subject to licensing we would also like to create Norridge Bottom nano brewery (up to 2.5brewer’s barrels size).

“This will be a micro-business operated by staff in the gallery/café area and will have minimum impact in terms of deliveries and distribution - production will be solely for the new venue.

“We would also wish to sell Sodada kombucha soft drinks from our start-up company - having just perfected our first Kombucha tea brews, they are already starting to be sold by local retailers and we have an occasional stall in Holmfirth Market.”

The buildings at the heart of the plans are in a state of semi-collapse.

They were 19th century semi-detached houses used as a saddlery, workshop for stoves, a slaughterhouse and garages over the years.

The aim is to return them to as near their original appearance as possible

The planning statement adds: “We are confident that our proposed refurbishment and development will consequently contribute to Holmfirth’s unique and appealing characteristics with its rich and varied collection of non-uniform, eclectic buildings.

“It would also help generate some new life back to the centre which has seen a spate of closures and a surge of charity shops - at least six at the last count.”

The plans are subject to approval by Kirklees Council’s planning department or planning committees.