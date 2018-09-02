Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manraj Mand is the Insolvency Manager at Poppleton & Appleby Insolvency Practitioners and Business Recovery Specialists after joining the firm in 2012, passing his ACCA exams in 2014 and becoming a Qualified Insolvency Practitioner in 2018. He enjoys spending quality time with his wife and young son and going to the gym.

What’s your business motto?

Be honest, deliver what you promise, even if the outcome comes at a cost to you. Reputation is the biggest asset in our industry.

How do you make contacts which are useful for business?

Engaging with people through social media and word of mouth. It’s great to initially meet people who then recommend you to their friends and colleagues.

What makes your business different?

Insolvency is a stressful event for all parties concerned. We try to deliver the best outcome for everyone, in a supportive and sympathetic manner. My colleagues come from all different backgrounds and I think that helps us to deliver in any situation we face; from assisting companies with multi-million-pound turnover to a local self-employed person.

What do you always have with you?

I am Sikh, so I always wear my Kara (steel bangle). It forms part of my identity, a reminder that I should practice self-control, equanimity and modesty.

Do you dress up or dress down for business?

I dress up because I truly believe that first impressions count. Although I recently attended a local business dinner and found that I was only person who was wearing a tuxedo! It turns out the dress code was smart casual.

Which person has inspired you most in your business life and in what way?

My parents, originally from East Africa came into Britain with nothing, worked six days a week without taking a day off sick or having holidays. Thankfully their hard work paid off and now they both enjoy life on their own terms. It’s a great reminder that with integrity, hard work and honesty eventually you will receive the payoff.

What’s your proudest achievement in business?

Seeing the growth in the company and being a part of it. When I first joined the business six years ago there was only two of us in a small box room in the Media Centre. Six years later we’ve grown to a team of 11 spread between two offices with a client base spread throughout Britain.

What’s your company’s greatest asset?

Given that we work in professional services I would definitely say my colleagues are the company’s greatest asset. From management who are inclusive, to each member of staff, who have their own unique skill set. Clearly the values work very well, given that no one has left our company in the six years that I’ve been here.

Do you use social media and if so with how much success?

I use all social media platforms, it’s a great way for people to see what you are up to and, in particular, showing your support for local business.

If you hadn’t gone down your chosen career path, what would you be doing?

I’ve been fascinated by planes since I was a child. In another life, I’d be a piloting an A380 on the transatlantic route.

Give us one tip for a successful business

No matter what situation you face, always believe and value yourself. Remember this especially when faced with failure.

At what time of the day are you most creative or inspired?

7am when I’m at the gym. It gives me the mental focus and clarity on what I need to achieve for the day.

How do you relax away from work?

Apart from going to the gym, I like spending time with my family. My wife, Shruti, is the most chilled person you’ll ever meet and my son definitely keeps me on my toes! I also love following Arsenal football club, although recently I wouldn’t say it has been relaxing.

When do you take your coffee break?

3pm. It gives me a much-needed kick to continue with the day. My colleagues and I tend to take our break at the same time, it’s a great way to switch off just for five minutes.

Who would you most like to have a coffee with?

Denzel Washington. Apart from being a fantastic actor he is also amazing motivational speaker. Something he recently said at a graduation ceremony has stuck with me and I believe is relevant in the industry I work in: ‘Don’t just aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference.’

What’s your coffee break favourite?

Rwandan coffee with chocolate brownies… I hope my dentist doesn’t read this!