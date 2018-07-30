Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four spectacular stained glass domes built in Brighouse are set to grace a luxury home in the Middle East.

Design Glass Ltd, based at Albion Mill, Thornhill Beck Lane, was commissioned to manufacture two six-metre diameter ceiling domes and two further glass structures measuring six-metres by 11 metres for the wealthy unnamed client.

The four pieces – the latter two to be fitted above an indoor swimming pool – are set to be shipped out in August.

Managing director Dave Morris said: “We got an enquiry a couple of years ago from the Middle East. A guy flew over and we showed him around and we began working with an interior designer based in London.

“It was a long process of having the steel structures made by Halifax Ironworks at Sowerby Bridge, making moulds and creating samples.

“It has taken us 18 months to make all four domes. It has kept us busy and it has been good experience for our apprentices.”

Mr Morris said: “We believe that taking the four domes together, this is the biggest stained glass dome project in the world.”

He said the contract could be the first of several from the Middle East following its link-up with an agent in the region, saying: “We have already had enquiries about similar work for the future.”

Design Glass has previously made stained glass domes for locations including The Thames Foyer at The Savoy in London – working with Andy Thornton Ltd, of Elland – as well as creating and installing stained glass features for historic Durham Castle and a number of private houses, hotels, restaurants and masonic lodges.

It has also manufactured stained glass windows and doors and a glass ceiling for the newly-opened Manor House hotel and events venue at Lindley.

Design Glass works alongside sister firm Touchstone Glazing Solutions Ltd – together employing 20 people.

Touchstone has installed glazing for ornate windows at sites including Durham University library, the former St Aidan’s Mission Church at Bailiff Bridge, Musgrave Hall at Otley, a group of alms houses in Cleckheaton and Bagshaw Hall in Derbyshire.