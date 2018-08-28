Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fantastic Media has extended its 10-year sponsorship of Huddersfield Town.

The Birstall-based marketing agency has been a commercial partner of the club since its centenary season in 2008.

The agency has a long history of sports sponsorship; sponsoring the family stand at the John Smith’s Stadium – home of Huddersfield Town – for the last 10 years; owning the stadium naming rights at Emley’s Welfare Ground; and supporting the Sheffield United Academy.

Town’s commercial partnerships manager, John Williams, said: “We have welcomed many new sponsors to the club thanks our Premier League status, but it is gratifying for us to welcome back Fantastic Media who have been with us for many years.

“Their sponsorship over many years has helped to make the club what it is today, and we look forward to their continued support for many years to come.”

The agency – one of the fastest growing integrated agencies in the North – has no fewer than seven Town fans as employees, including managing partner, Alisdair Straughan, a former head of communications at the club.

Alisdair said: “Fantastic has supported Town for many years. We understand the commercial power of sports sponsorship and marketing and we have many of Huddersfield Town’s other partners as our clients, so the relationship works well for us.

“It gives us an opportunity to entertain our national clients at a local Premier League match – and, as a fan, I think that’s probably the ultimate mix of business and pleasure.

“We look forward to working with the club in the future.”