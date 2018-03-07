Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield accountancy firm has formed its first all-female board of directors – in line with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Revell Ward, based at Market Street, has made the move as it prepares for further expansion throughout 2018.

It is part of the firm’s plans to increase turnover by focusing on providing long-term business support and advisory services for existing and new clients.

The re-structured board is made up of audit director Karen Borowski, tax director Lesley Sutton and business services director Jennifer Davies.

Ms Borowski said: “All-female boards are extremely rare in a male-dominated sector like ours, so we are already way ahead of the national target for PLCs. Despite the laughs we’ve had around ‘doing it for the girls’, there are very sound business reasons behind our decision.

“The traditional role of an accountant is changing. Business owners can access and use accounting software relatively easily and fewer are paying accountants to do the basics for them.

“They are instead looking for added value business services that they cannot source internally, such as access to an experienced financial controller, strategic support at board level and tax advice.

“This means our approach has to change in order to keep pace and grow the business and we believe our focus on long-term partnerships and relationship building through our new board will enable us to do just that.”