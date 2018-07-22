Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re a talented lot in Huddersfield.

A survey drawing on official employment statistics has ranked Huddersfield among the UK’s top 60 towns and cities for leadership talent.

Pizza chain Domino’s has compiled its Leadership Index to highlight those locations making the most of their leadership potential as well as those with a pool of untapped talent.

Huddersfield is ranked 52nd on the Leadership Index and 25th for economic importance.

For each town and city, the ranking is based on the seniority of the resident workforce – the proportion of people classified as directors, managers or senior officials – the level of educational attainment among its residents, the average weekly pay of residents and the employment rate.

The survey – using Office of National Statistics data – showed smaller towns and cities outperformed larger centres – with the top 10 towns and cities being Aldershot, Crawley, Oxford, Reading, Exeter, Cambridge, Brighton, Warrington, London and Milton Keynes.

Manchester and Birmingham, which vie for the title of Britain’s second city, were ranked 32nd and 46th respectively in the with Liverpool 38th, Leeds 24th, Newcastle 34th and Sheffield 39th.

Domino’s said there were 3.4m people in the UK classified as directors, managers or senior officials – leaving 27.5m people of working age who could be leaders of the future with the right opportunities and training.

How are the rankings assessed? And where are Huddersfield? The rankings are based on the seniority of the resident workforce – the proportion of people classified as directors, managers or senior officials – the level of educational attainment among its residents the average weekly pay of residents and the employment rate. Huddersfield is ranked 52nd on the Leadership Index and 25th for economic importance.

The survey comes as business prepares for a possible exodus of EU workers as Brexit nears.

Domino’s said the UK hospitality sector alone needed to recruit and train more than 200,000 workers a year just to stand still – a pool of labour equivalent to a town the size of Warrington or Luton, where Domino’s opened its first UK store in 1985. This could increase by another 60,000 post Brexit as the number of economic migrants coming to the UK slows.

Domino’s launched its TeamSkills training programme last year to build leadership roles among its workers. About 35,000 people work for the business across its 1,000-plus stores in the UK,

More than 80% of its managers started out as delivery drivers or pizza makers. Many Domino’s team members go on to management positions in under two years and some of its most successful franchisees began their careers on the shop floor.

Chief operating officer Simon Wallis said: “Domino’s Leadership Index reveals some cities are overflowing with great leaders, but others are punching well below their weight. We must look at what more could we be doing to harness this talent, helping to plug the inevitable labour gap the hospitality industry faces as the UK moves closer to Brexit.

“The Government has a critical role to play in avoiding an exodus of EU workers from the sector, but companies must also do more to nurture home-grown talent. Government and business should work together to ensure we’re doing the best we can to retain and support the leaders of tomorrow.”