A pet products company based in Kirklees is among eight firms in Yorkshire to feature among the UK’s top SME exporters.

Pet Brands, based at Birstall, features fourth in the 2018 Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100 league table of small and medium-sized private companies with the fastest-growing international sales.

It ranks 54th in the UK list with international sales of £6.3m out of total sales of £15.9m. The firm, which has 44 employees, increased its exports by 58% over the past two years – selling its range of own-label products to retailers in more than 50 countries.

Pet Brands was named International Business of the Year at the 2016 Examiner Business Awards.

The region’s top-ranked company is last year’s number one, naughtone. The Knaresborough-based firm makes furniture for global clients including Facebook, Amazon and Google. New showrooms in London and Chicago helped it more than double its exports to £9.2m in 2017. The firm, which was ranked 22nd across the UK, employs 34 staff.

This year’s list of eight Yorkshire-based SMEs compares with six in the 2017 league table and includes five new entrants. Together, the eight firms have boosted international sales by an average of 63% a year over two years to a total of £44m. Together, they employ 500 people.

Nationally, this year’s SME Export Track 100 achieved, on average, international sales growth of 80% a year over two years to a total of £744m. Together they employ 7,900 staff, having added 2,700 jobs over the period.

The latest league table illustrates how British companies are increasingly looking beyond their traditional export markets for growth – with more than 82 selling to countries outside Europe and the US compared to 60 companies last year. The vast majority (93) say future international growth will come from outside Europe.

Gareth Oakley, managing director SME banking at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “For businesses that take the leap to trade overseas, the rewards can be significant – the strong growth achieved by this year’s SME Export Track 100 is proof of that.

“At Lloyds Banking Group we are committed to helping businesses scale-up and trade internationally and have pledged to help 5,000 first-time exporters every year until 2020 in support of this.”