Techbelt

  1. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Simon Sparkes Technical Sales Director.1 of 10
  2. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Simon Sparkes Technical Sales Director.2 of 10
  3. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax.3 of 10
  4. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Ellis Stott uses the heat sealed thermo press.4 of 10
  5. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Blue Food processing PTFE.5 of 10
  6. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Len Stevens sews the edging onto a new belt.6 of 10
  7. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Ellis Stott uses the heat sealed thermo press.7 of 10
  8. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Len Stevens cuts a new belt to size.8 of 10
  9. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax.9 of 10
  10. Techbelt, Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax. Len Stevens cuts a new belt to size.10 of 10
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary18-year-old man hit by car on Huddersfield Ring Road - just minutes after England lose World Cup semi-finalQueensgate was temporarily closed by police before the casualty was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance
WeatherMet Office issues yellow weather warning for Huddersfield as thunderstorm set to end heatwaveAnd Hurricane Chris set to bring colder, wetter weather
West Yorkshire PoliceWoman aged 87 woke to find burglar in her bedroom at 3amDetectives hunting man after distressing raid at pensioner's home
Jet2.comFire alert drama as Jet2 plane lands at Leeds Bradford AirportThere were fears of fire on the aircraft's landing gear
MirfieldArmed police called to barber's shop after worker attacked by two menVictim taken to hospital with head injuries
DewsburyNaked defendant James Bridgewood is jailed for six months for carrying a knifeThe former solider, who refused to get dressed for a previous court hearing, had the lock knife at a Lockwood pub
West Yorkshire NewsTransPennine Express to offer compensation for chaos caused by May timetable changesHere's how to claim your cash if your train was delayed in May and June
Kirklees Magistrates CourtJake Mangle-Wurzel hit with fine of almost £1,000 over 'dangerous dog' WillyEccentric warned to keep dog under control or pet could be put down
Examiner Business AwardsHere's your chance to enter the Examiner Business Awards 2018Tell us all about your business and the people who make it a success as we launch the Examiner Business Awards 2018
Examiner Business AwardsChoose from these categories to enter our Examiner Business Awards 2018The Examiner Business Awards 2018 has 11 categories
David WagnerDavid Wagner confirms Huddersfield Town are not done in the summer transfer windowThe boss expects more incomings and outgoings this summer
West Yorkshire NewsTransPennine Express to offer compensation for chaos caused by May timetable changesHere's how to claim your cash if your train was delayed in May and June
OakesMum of hero cave diver who helped save boys trapped in Thailand tells of pride in her son
Anne Mallinson tells of her fears over dangerous operation and how she is relieved son is safe
Trafford CentrePlay with Lego for a 'generous salary' in dream job as master builderThe unique position is one of just 24 in the world
Huddersfield Town FCHuddersfield Town news and transfer rumours LIVE: Town 'not done in transfer window yet' says Wagner, Chelsea winger Kenedy rejoins Newcastle and reaction to England World Cup exitWelcome to our live blog bringing you all the latest news and rumours regarding the Terriers and their Premier League rivals
Kirklees CouncilKirklees Council writes off almost £13 million in council tax arrears
Authority issues more than 140,000 court summonses to try and reclaim outstanding debts
MoldgreenDangerous teen knife thug repeatedly stabbed landlord and left him like this - while on bail
Joel Shooter, 17, carried knives to protect himself and stabbed Brendan Wilson several times at the Brooks Arms in Moldgreen
M62Major work planned to ease M62 rush hour traffic near IKEA in Birstall
Highways England are changing some slip roads on the M62 and M621 from two lanes to three
West Yorkshire PoliceWoman aged 87 woke to find burglar in her bedroom at 3am
Detectives hunting man after distressing raid at pensioner's home
FartownResidents' anger as flytippers block pavements with dumped rubbish
Pavement in Sheepridge was completely blocked by dumped sofa