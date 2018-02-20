Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community projects have just four weeks left to apply for a chance to secure a share of a £75,000 funding pot.

The Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards 2018 is open for applications until Monday, March 19.

The awards are open to organisations with projects helping local communities.

Registered charities and not-for-profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories:

Projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money;

Projects which help people to improve their local environment;

Projects which help people into employment.

Five projects will be chosen in each of the three categories and all 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each. Winners will be announced in the summer.

Debbie Crosbie, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks chief operating officer and chair of its charitable foundation, said: “Local groups and charities are often the life blood of our communities.

"The Spirit of the Community Awards seek to recognise the importance of those groups across the UK.”

For more information or to enter, visit www.ybonline.co.uk/foundation or go to any Yorkshire Bank branch for an application form.

Now in its sixth year, the 2018 Awards will take the total donated by the bank to community groups across the UK to more than £1m.