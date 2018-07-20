Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nightclub which was the scene of a vicious stabbing has been allowed to keep its licence – but with a string of conditions attached.

Metal detection equipment, the use of plastic drinking glasses in place of bottles and a body camera for door staff are among conditions imposed for late night trading at Tokyo in Queen Street, Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police had asked members of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel to suspend the licence granted to Tokyo after a man was stabbed on the dancefloor last month.

Just three weeks before the stabbing a customer had been slashed with a broken bottle and another hit in the face by a flying champagne bottle that had been thrown across the dancefloor.

A police report to councillors said Tokyo managers had vowed to increase searching of customers and to have no glassware on student nights. But on June 21, just 20 days after a crunch meeting between officers and nightclub bosses, a customer was stabbed multiple times by an underage boy.

Licensing panel members meeting this week agreed not to suspend the venue’s licence but attached several conditions on its operations.

Five tough conditions have been imposed from midnight onwards on any night when the nightclub trades after 2am.

Those conditions include providing a metal detection arch and/or wands with a search policy in place; all bottle drinks to be decanted into plastic glasses; a body camera to be used by front door staff; and crowd barriers on busy evenings. When the area outside the nightclub is trading, a member of security will be posted in the outside area.

Five other conditions have been imposed during regular trading hours.

They include holding regular risk assessments on the number of door security staff needed and agreeing numbers with the police; ensuring the venue has a comprehensive working CCTV system and saves images for 28 days minimum. A member of staff must be on site who can work the CCTV and download images for the police or licensing authority on request.

Other conditions are that door staff working at the front door of the premises must wear hi-vis clothing at all times and the licence holder must agree an action plan with the police which will be reviewed by the police and Tokyo Industries on a regular basis.

Any incident of crime or disorder will be recorded in an incident book and will be reported to the police.

The Examiner has contacted Tokyo Industries for comment, but has yet to get a response.