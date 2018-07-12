Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s your chance to tell us why you’re the best in business.

Entries are open for the Examiner Business Awards 2018 – sponsored by Bramleys – and we want to hear all about your achievements.

The awards recognise the unsung heroes of the local business community – the companies, organisations and individuals making a major contribution to the local and regional economy by their efforts in key areas such as innovation, creativity, community involvement and overseas trade.

Taking part provides companies, the people who run them and the people who work for them the opportunity to tell the wider world about their activities – and how they are helping to reinforce the area’s reputation for enterprise.

By entering for one – or more – of the many categories on offer, you could find yourself among the finalists getting well-deserved recognition at the awards evening to be held on Thursday, November 1, at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Paul Keighley, residential partner at Bramleys, said: “Bramleys is a multi-disciplined chartered surveying practice supporting and advising both businesses and private clients across Yorkshire.

“We are proud to be celebrating 60 years in business by sponsoring the Examiner Business Awards.

“Founded in 1958 by John Bramley, the business has grown hugely to employ over 60 professionals across five sites.

“Providing clients with expert advice on all property related matters, our track record and commitment to excellence is unrivalled in the sector and Bramleys has built an enviable reputation based of quality of service and professional integrity.

“Privately owned and run by its five locally based partners, Bramleys personal service is valued by clients who still wish to deal with professionals who can provide not only expert advice, but also a huge depth of local knowledge of our local marketplace.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Nominations for the 2018 Examiner Business Awards are invited in the following categories: New Business of the Year, SME of the Year (up to 20 employees), SME of the Year (21-50 employees), Business of the Year (over 50 employees), Community Award, Employee of the Year, Export Award, Creative Impact Award, Innovation and Enterprise Award, Apprenticeship Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The highlight of the evening will be the award for Business Person of the Year – an accolade recognising the long-standing achievements of a member of the local business community.

Last year’s winner was Bernard Meehan, who was recognised for his contribution to the engineering industry during his time at Ravensthorpe-based Sewtec Automation. The former engineering apprentice steered a firm first established to help design Singer sewing machines into one of the region’s foremost providers of automated machinery and robotics. The award came just weeks after a management buy-out of the business.

Category winners last year were Innovate Orthopaedics; Rachel Dilley, of Town Hall Dental; Fantastic Media; Chadwick Lawrence; Huddersfield Community Trust; The Body Doctor; Erika Maybury, of Hollywood Agency; Andy Thornton Ltd; Red Kite Games; Principle Group.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, August 17.

All entries received will be reviewed by our independent panel of judges and the shortlists will be announced at the end of September.

To get an entry form call 01484 437702, email businessawards@examiner.co.uk, visit www.examinerbusinessawards.co.uk or tweet to @ExaminerAwards #EBA18