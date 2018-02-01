Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield-based international specialist business consultancy has joined Prime Minister Theresa May on a trade mission to China.

ConnectChina, based at the town’s Media Centre, has joined the PM, officials from the Department for International Trade and a multi-sector delegation of more than 40 businesses from across the UK on the three-day visit to China this week.

The visit aims to finalise corporate deals, partnerships and alliances between British and Chinese companies and build a strong foundation for a potential bilateral trade deal between the two countries in the future.

ConnectChina specialise in providing business support to help public and private sectors in the UK and overseas develop trade and investment opportunities with China and is one of only two Yorkshire businesses that have been selected for the visit.

The invitation was a direct result of recent contract win with Yunnan Investment Bureau, which will see ConnectChina work with UK companies on co-operation and investment opportunities in Yunnan province in South West China.

Joanna Lavan, managing director of ConnectChina, said: “We’re absolutely honoured to have been invited on such a high profile trade mission to China.

“As one of the largest international consultancies for China in the North of England, our work with the China market has helped to develop numerous trade and investment opportunities for businesses in the UK.

“We are hoping to develop a number of new relationships during the visit – 50% of our turnover is now made up of exporting our services to China and so we are hoping that the visit will provide an opportunity to develop relationships that will help to secure further contracts in China.”

According to the Home Office, trade between the UK and China is already at record levels and UK exports to China have grown by over 60% since 2010.

The Prime Minister will focus on extending existing commercial partnerships during the visit, as well as supporting British businesses take advantage of the huge trade opportunities in China.