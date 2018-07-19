Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top Chinese university is building links with the University of Huddersfield and its specialist metrology centre.

Huddersfield’s £40m EPSRC Future Metrology Hub is set to work with Shanghai’s prestigious Jiao Tung University (SJTU) following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Huddersfield’s vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan and STJU vice-president Prof Xi LiFeng.

Huddersfield’s vision in developing the centre was to transform UK manufacturing performance by delivering significant improvements in the speed, accuracy and cost of measurement.

Now there are hopes for a China-UK collaborative smart metrology centre being created in China.

A delegation from SJTU, including Prof Xi, visited the hub – located at the University of Huddersfield’s Centre for Precision Technologies – and met its director and professor of precision metrology, Dame Xiangqian Jiang.

Prof Jiang has a global reputation in metrology and is renowned for her contribution to British-based engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The Memorandum of Understanding lays a grounding for future international co-operation in scientific research and exchange programmes for students and teachers at the two institutions in the field of metrology.

Prof Cryan and pro-vice chancellor international Prof Dave Taylor also plan to visit in the near future.

Pro Xi said: “The Future Metrology Hub is a leading research centre in metrology whose expertise is well recognised in academia and industry.

“Shanghai Jiao Tong University, with its strengths in engineering, is looking forward to complementing research interests and strengths with the University of Huddersfield’s Future Metrology Hub to build a world-class metrology centre in Shanghai to serve the manufacturing industry in China and UK.”

The 2018 Academic Ranking of World Universities, ranks SJTU 29th in the world for engineering whilst also being one of China’s top research-oriented institutions .

Simon McKenna, director of operations at the Future Metrology Hub, said the visit was a great success and there was plenty of scope for further collaboration between the two universities.

He said: “The SJTU team share many of our research interests and goals around smart and digital manufacturing and like us are committed to turning high quality research into practical industrial applications.

“We talked about a number of opportunities to work together in the future and will be developing these plans over the coming months.”