Huddersfield has been ranked fourth in the top 10 towns and cities in Yorkshire for generating wealth.

The town was given a Gross Value Added (GVA) figure of £7.12bn in the rankings published online by the Yorkshire Enterprise Network (YEN).

GVA is the measure of the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of an economy.

The YEN’s rundown of the top 10 on YouTube remarks on how Huddersfield was historically a manufacturing town – and that the University of Huddersfield is its biggest employer.

But it also highlights the contribution of key employers such as turbocharger manufacturer Cummins Turbo Technologies, worsted manufacturer Taylor & Lodge, agrichemicals firm Syngenta and nursery products firm Mamas and Papas.

Leeds tops the list in Yorkshire, with a GVA of £21.26bn followed by Sheffield on £15.7bn in second place and Bradford on £9.5bn in third spot.

Huddersfield in fourth place is followed by Wakefield, Doncaster, Hull, York, Barnsley with Halifax coming 10th.

Yorkshire Enterprise Network is made up of private and public sector professionals aiming to boost the regional economy through networking, seminars, events and trade delegations which bring people together to grow and further relationships and business.