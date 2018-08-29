Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield-based Scriba PR has reported an increase in turnover, which has resulted in the firm’s next wave of expansion.

At the 2017-2018 year end, the technical PR agency’s gross revenue had increased by 49 per cent, and the net profit had seen an uplift of 40%.

As a result, Scriba has appointed its second new team member of the year – PR assistant Luci Ownsworth – taking the business’ numbers up to eight.

Luci has come on board to support the business with research tasks, targeting the media and collating client coverage, as well as building on her own knowledge of the industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Scriba’s managing director Katie Mallinson said: “After our strong finish at the end of last year and our continued growth throughout 2018, it felt like the right time to welcome a new person to the team.

“Luci has already immersed herself within the company, quickly picking up the tasks that surround our technical clients, so I am excited to watch her progress in her role.”

Following the latest addition, Scriba has promoted Amy Lloyd to account manager. Having joined the firm almost six months ago, Amy has rapidly developed her knowledge of clients and has become independently responsible for key accounts, including national organic waste specialist Tidy Planet.

Katie added: “Myself and the team are incredibly proud of Amy’s fast progress! Amy’s promotion coupled with Luci’s appointment will put us in good stead to further allow us to cement our position as a leading PR firm for the technical world.

“I am excited for our next chapter of growth and what the future holds for Scriba. We’re in the process of planning a charity initiative to give something back later this year – watch this space.”

The addition comes shortly after the fifth year of trading for the business. Scriba has 32 clients, including global waste shredding brand UNTHA, decommissioning consultancy RVA and fast growth tech firm Vapour Cloud.