A Huddersfield-based payroll specialist says that the region’s businesses could be losing “vast amounts of time and money every year” through inefficient payroll processing procedures.

Jennifer Davies, director at Revell Ward accountants, was speaking during this week’s National Payroll Week.

National Payroll Week is organised by the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) and aims to raise awareness of the significant contribution payroll makes to the UK economy.

Ms Davies said: “Payroll is hugely important to the UK economy. It contributes significantly each year to the £4 billion collected through tax and National Insurance.

“However, many businesses continue to lose vast amounts of time and money that could be better spent elsewhere because their procedures for processing payroll are inefficient.

“They could potentially make significant savings by reviewing current payroll processing procedures and tackling inefficiencies head-on.”

Ms Davies said that advice for creating more efficient payroll procedures includes being strict on cut-off dates for areas including overtime payments and holiday pay, keeping staff data up-to-date and using technology to aid the process.

She added: “The vast majority of sizeable payroll items will be known about well in advance of the payroll run. If people regularly ask you to adjust the pay run at the last minute for relatively minor things, it’s time to toughen up and learn to say no.

“Clean data has always been important for payroll, but even more so since the introduction of the GDPR this year. Correcting an incorrect piece of data takes a few seconds, whereas leaving it wrong and working around the error every pay period adds time to the process, creating inefficiencies over and over again.

“Technology is also key when it comes to payroll, and I would encourage businesses to stay ahead of what tech is out there by reading articles, speaking to other payrollers, or asking your accountant. It’s all-too-easy to be left holding a quill pen only to look up one day and notice that everyone else is in the cloud.”