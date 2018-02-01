Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of delegates are set to converge on Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium for the 2018 Kirklees Business Conference.

The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce will host the free one-day event on Wednesday, March 21. It follows the success of the 2017 conference, which attracted more than 600 business people and 50 exhibitors.

The conference – which is dedicated to helping business make connections, learn and grow – will include an exhibition, seminars, a discussion panel, surgery sessions and open networking throughout the day.

The Huddersfield-based chamber has also announced an official partnership with Google, which will bring as ‘Digital Garage’ to the conference as part of the seminar programme.

Running alongside the four seminar sessions, local businesses will stage surgery sessions in the stadium boxes.

Rory Bourke, chamber events and sponsorship co-ordinator, said: ”Kirklees Business Conference is definitely shaping up to be a day not to be missed.

“The conference is a fantastic opportunity to raise your profile, make new contacts and learn from other experienced professionals.

“There are many opportunities for local businesses to get involved through sponsorship, exhibiting or attending as a delegate.”

Conference sponsors and partners already confirmed include; AD:VENTURE, John Smith’s Stadium, The Design Mechanics and Social Progress.

Delegate tickets are free but registration is essential.

Book via www.kirklees businessconference.co.uk.

For further information about the conference follow @MYBizConfs and #KirkleesConf on twitter. To find out more about sponsoring or exhibiting email events@mycci.co.uk or call 01484 483679.