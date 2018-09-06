Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“We’re Kirklees and we’re open for business.”

That’s the message from Kirklees Council’s leader, Shabir Pandor, as he flies out to China in the hope of creating a multi-billion pound partnership with the world’s second-largest economy.

Clr Pandor joins colleagues from the University of Huddersfield and partner councils from across West Yorkshire on the six-day trip to meet high-profile Chinese business leaders.

And he hopes to return to Huddersfield having strengthened bilateral cooperation and trade between China and the UK.

Tweeting prior to flying out from Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday he wrote: “Huddersfield alone has highest growth in West Yorks - £7.4bn - We’re Kirklees and we’re open for business.”

His social media comment underlined a bullish stance in which he said the foundations for a flourishing relationship with China “are already in place”.

And he added: “As a region we have great connections, but we need to work to ensure we get the full benefit of this opportunity.

“The visit is likely to be extremely busy and intense, packing a lot into a short period to try and strengthen our links.

“I will be supporting some of our key innovators and growth areas to ensure we are punching our weight.”

The trade and investment delegation representing Leeds City Region will visit Hangzhou and Qingdao - a city with a GDP of 1 trillion yuan ( £113bn) - as well as Hong Kong.

And at the China-Britain Industry Innovation Park (CBIIP) delegates will “revisit” a memorandum of understanding and seek to evolve a long-term relationship between the Leeds City region and major business centres in China and Hong Kong.

The CBIIP focuses on introducing innovative businesses from the UK in the creative and life sciences sectors to a Chinese development cluster.

Benefits to companies within the Leeds City Region as a result of the co-operation include two years’ free space to showcase products within the CBIIP.

lr Pandor is the lead for the region on inclusive growth and holds a significant role on the Key Cities group, which hosted the first-ever Convention of the North in Gateshead today (THURSDAY).

He is being accompanied on the trade mission by Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, James Devitt from the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre at the University of Huddersfield, and representatives from Huddersfield-based business consultants ConnectChina.

He will be hoping to emulate the success of Leeds, which is celebrating the announcement of Hangzhou-based video surveillance equipment company Dahua opening an office in the city.

One of the key stop-offs will be the headquarters of e-commerce giant NetEase Kaola, considered China’s equivalent to Amazon, and which last year announced a commitment to buy American brand products worth $3bn over the next three years.

Meetings will also take place with Cyberport in Hong Kong, Alibaba, and Hisense, which has its UK headquarters in Leeds.

“Part of this will be to bring Leeds City Region Products and skills to the Far East market and help meet demand for high-quality products among China’s middle class,” said Clr Pandor.