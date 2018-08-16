Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business launched just four years ago to provide secure shredding services has achieved a landmark.

Fixby-based Go Shred, headed by husband and wife Mike and Bernadette Cluskey, has secured its 1,000th customer.

Mike, the son of Con Cluskey – one third of singing sensation The Bachelors – formed the company in 2014 after a varied career working in television and later for a firm selling audio mixing desks and musical equipment. He rose to become a sales director for a regional shredding company before deciding to set up his own business.

From a base of 100 customers, Go Shred has expanded to provide shredding and records management services for 1,000 clients and now employs three full-time and three part-time staff.

Said Mike: “At the time, we were really pleased with 100 customers, but you have to keep growing. – which is what we’ve done.

“Bernadette was working on a part-time basis helping me run the company, but it got to the stage where she had to come into the company and is now a director. She gave up her previous role in the NHS as ad administrator for a team of midwives.”

Go Shred now has customers across the whole of the M62 corridor from Merseyside to the Humber with the vast majority of its clients in the Huddersfield and Halifax areas, Manchester, Oldham and Leeds.

Its latest customer satisfaction survey showed a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93%. NPS measures customer experience and predicts business growth.

Mike said: “The industry is changing. The large shredding companies have not been able to sustain the organic growth required by their shareholders and they have made acquisitions. That has reduced competition and we have been a beneficiary as customers seek an alternative to the ‘big boys.’”

Mike said Go Shred had seen “a bit of growth” as a result of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which had raised the profile of securing and correctly disposing of confidential information. “All the publicity around GDPR has made people more aware of their responsibilities,” he said.

He said the company aimed to adhere to three principles – to permanently strive for perfection; to work to the highest attainable security standards; and to operate and grow sustainably with the highest of ethics.