One of Huddersfield’s biggest private sector employers has moved into impressive new premises at Bradley.

Fleet and recovery specialist FMG, which employs more than 400 people, has now relocated to significantly larger premises.

Despite continued competitive market conditions, FMG has delivered strong and steady growth over the last three years, meaning the company outgrew its offices in St Andrew’s Road, Huddersfield, along with rented property at Market Street, Huddersfield.

FMG has relocated three miles from its existing offices on the Bradley Business Park, off Bradley Road.

The company has taken on the long-term lease of Broad Lea House, reuniting its growing workforce under one roof for the first time in 10 years. The move ensures ample space for growth in the future too.

The 43,000 sq ft new headquarters has been refurbished in line with the company’s vision to create a ‘bright and inviting’ office environment, achieved through purpose-designed space.

The building boasts a new boardroom, enhanced client presentation suites, a new training academy, chill out lounge, break out areas and an on-site canteen with a large balcony area.

The company has paid homage to its Huddersfield roots through large internal visuals including photography of local historic landmarks, including the Railway Station, Castle Hill and the John Smith’s Stadium.

In their continued commitment to their people, the company has leased and developed land next to the new premises to create free parking for employees, and also provides a bus service to Bradley from Huddersfield town centre.

The significant investment signals the company’s long-term commitment to both the continued growth of its business and to the Huddersfield area.

FMG managing director Harvey Stead said: “Huddersfield has been home to our business for over 30 years and we’re delighted that our office solution allows us to maintain our roots within the area.

“It’s been our ambition to have a single-site solution in the Huddersfield area for some time. We’ve considered a number of options over the last few years, and with the long-term lease of Broad Lea House, we’ve finally been able to realise that vision.”

He added: “The investment reflects the confidence that we have in our business, and our continued belief in the skills, efforts and commitment of our people.

“Our ambition to grow our business through a keen focus on both our core capabilities along with exploring new markets which complement our business means we are well placed for an exciting future in our new home.”