A major online retailer based in Huddersfield is bidding to buy the Maplin brand name in a move which could create 30 jobs.

Privately-owned technology retailer Buy It Direct (BID), based at Deighton, has made an undisclosed cash bid for the Maplin brand.

Electronics retailer Maplin, which had a store at Leeds Road Retail Park, collapsed into administration in February this year. All 200 stores, including one at Leeds Road Retail Park, are expected to close.

BID managing director Nick Glynne said he expected to hear this week whether the bid has been successful.

If it is, BID will set up a new Maplin-branded website – alongside existing sites such as AppliancesDirect.co.uk, LaptopsDirect.co.uk and Furniture123.co.uk – specialising in the sale of Smart home security products.

The new jobs will include roles in commercial buying, marketing and technical. BID has already recruited four staff from Maplin’s Huddersfield and Bradford stores.

BID employs 440 staff and has a turnover of £184m.

Mr Glynne said: “Maplin will be a great addition to our portfolio of brands. We have a multi-site strategy with each website reflecting a depth of knowledge around the product categories.

“This expertise is something Maplin also stood for and we believe will still resonate with their customers and ours.

“We’ve been building up our CCTV, drones and the Smart Home side of our business which were some of Maplin’s key areas and so with this acquisition we would have an ideal home for these booming categories.

“Although Maplin was predominantly store based we will offer Maplin customers the same level of product expertise and customer care they’re used to – coupled with our competitive pricing, flexible home delivery and extra bolt-on services.”

Mr Glynne said the new site would be pitched “in the gap between PC World and Amazon to sell these products in an jargon-free way” to people who wanted to buy the latest technology.

He said: “Our entire business is focused on our customers and profitability.

“Unlike some of our more well-known competitors we’ve had large growth, but we’ve always been profitable since we launched 18 years ago.

“We have massive growth ambitions for the next three years and, so far, all our growth has been delivered without external investment. The future of retailing is online and the sad demise of Maplin reflects this landscape.”

Nick launched the business in 2000 by buying a small PC shop in Huddersfield for £3,000. After spotting a gap in the market for competitively priced laptops at the start of the .com boom, he launched LaptopsDirect and then went onto acquire several similar troubled businesses.

The core focus of the business is now home appliances, IT and furniture. The business also runs ‘white label’ sites for retailers including Debenhams.