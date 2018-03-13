Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A graduate from the University of Huddersfield is the new marketing and communications manager at Huddersfield Community Trust

Grace Lenihan, who gained her degree in sports promotion and marketing, joins the charity after a 12-month contract with global sports brand Adidas as a brand activation graduate intern working with international sports retailers Pro:Direct Sport and Sports Direct to launch key brand campaigns.

She was also involved in the re-launch of the brand’s iconic Predator football boots.

In her new role, she will focus on developing and implementing a new marketing strategy for the trust, based at The Zone, Leeds Road.

The trust is responsible for all community sports and educational activities on behalf of Huddersfield Giants Rugby League.

Lisa Hewitt, trust chief executive, said: “I am very excited about our new appointment. Grace worked for the trust back in 2016 and created a great relationship with all staff and I know she will fit back into the team really well. Grace is extremely passionate about the trust and all our developments for 2018.

“We have an exceptionally eventful year ahead as we have reached our 10th birthday. We are hopeful to celebrate in style in July with heaps of activity going on both at The Zone and in the community.”