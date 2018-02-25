Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An optician practice in Meltham has been shortlisted for two awards – just under a year since it opened.

Allegro Optical Opticians has been shortlisted in the Start-Up of the Year category at the regional finals of the Celebrating Small Business Awards run by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The event will be held on March 7 at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield and the winners will go through to the national finals in May in London.

Sheryl Doe at Allegro has been named as a finalist in the Dispensing Optician of the Year category at the Opticians Awards, a national competition run by Optician magazine. It takes place on April 14 at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham.

Sheryl, who qualified in 2005, set up Allegro after working in Meltham, Honley, Almondbury and Lockwood since 2014.

The practice, which started with just three staff now employs 10 people and is looking to grow further in the next 12 months.