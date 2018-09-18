Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newborns in Huddersfield were more likely to arrive in September than any other month last year.

Based on the figures for the number of babies born each month in the year to June, September 2017 was the month with the highest number of babies born per day in the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust .

There was an average of 15.2 newborns born per day in September, corresponding to a total of 455 babies, according to an analysis of the latest maternity statistics published by NHS Digital.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

October and November 2017 followed with the second highest average per day, 14.7, while in December 2017 and January 2018 there was an average of 13.9 a day.

On the other hand, June 2017 was the month new babies were least likely to be born, with just 9.2 newborns a day, or a total of 275 babies.

Across all trusts in England, babies were most likely to be born in March this year, with an average of 1,520 babies born per day or 39,439 new babies.

May 2018 saw the second highest average for babies born per day, at 1519 babies every day, or 47,097 new babies, followed by October 2017 when there was an average of 1,496 babies born per day, or 46,367.