A canalboat with on-board restaurant could be the ideal business for someone who enjoys messing about on the water.

The owners of Hebden Bridge Cruises are selling their canal trip boat and dining service as a going concern for £54,950.

Weekly turnover from the 12 covers is £420 for only a few hours’ work, according to business agent Ernest Wilson which is dealing with the business sale.

Ernest Wilson describe it as “an opportunity to acquire this delightful narrow boat with its restaurant and servery.

“The boat seats 12 people comfortably and takes its guests up and down the Rochdale Canal in the amazing, picturesque Calder Valley while they enjoy dinner or afternoon teas.”

The boat operates from outside the busy Stubbing Wharf pub on the canal towpath in Hebden Bridge.

At present, hot meals served on the boat are prepared in the kitchens of the pub and brought on to the boat just before the cruise.

The new owners could greatly increase profits by cooking their own food and acquiring a licence to sell alcohol, according to the agent.

“There is no competition with other businesses and the business comes with the brown tourist road signs.

“A superb, well-appointed boat which has been maintained and kept to a very high standard ... literally oozing potential for so much more here.”