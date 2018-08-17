Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield-based Optimo Care Group has acquired Choices Homecare Ltd, based in Shepley.

Optimo, through its town centre based home care service Town and Local Care already has a long established CQC ‘Good Rated’ care service operating across Kirklees and Calderdale.

Following the deal completing they have now added Holme Valley-based Choices Home Care Ltd of Shepley to their family of companies.

Richard Walker, chief executive of the Optimo Care Group, himself from the Holme Valley area, is keen to continue offering a wide range of community and home based care and support services in and around Kirklees and creating more local job opportunities throughout Holme Valley and its surrounding areas.

Optimo Care Group Ltd confirmed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Choices Home Care Ltd for an undisclosed fee.

Choices Home Care Ltd, also rated “Good” by the CQC, was founded in 1999 and provides specialist and complex home and community support across Wakefield, Kirklees and surrounding areas.

Providing great care and dependable support has always been core to the values of Choices owner Amanda Bunbury and her dedicated long standing team.

Commenting on the deal, Richard said: “Amanda and I have known each other for many years and had often discussed that when the time was right Optimo would love to have Choices as part of our group of services.

“With a well-earned retirement now on the cards for Amanda we are so pleased to have such a well reputed service join us – we can’t wait to work with the team!”

Optimo Care Group Ltd, led and co-founded by Richard Walker and Mark Hales in 2010, has grown and developed substantially over the last decade, now employing almost 800 people and providing care and support for thousands of people right across Yorkshire and also Merseyside through its network of trading services.

Optimo’s ambition is to be “a service to be proud of” and recently relaunched its “PRIDE” values.

Ms Bunbury added: “I am sad to leave Choices having run the service for almost 20 years. However, I know our services are in safe hands with Richard and his team and I wish the team well.”

The advisers for the acquisition for Optimo Care Group were Grant Thornton and Browne Jacobson LLP.

The deal follows on from the acquisition in April 2018 of the trading services of Yorkshire Care and Support Ltd based in Wakefield.