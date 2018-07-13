The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing wants to build eight homes on land at Sycamore Avenue in Golcar.

This is among the planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council on July 2.

Others include a proposed Health and Beauty Spa in Holmfirth and Upperthong Cricket Club wants to extend its clubhouse.

Here are the applications in full.

FARNLEY TYAS

SUBMITTED

J Radcliffe and Sons - listed building consent for demolition of outhouse (within a conservation area) at Park House Farm, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

BIRCHENCLIFFE

SUBMITTED

K Morrison - detached dwelling with integral garage adjacent 198 Yew Tree Road, Birchencliffe.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs K Hare - detached garage and alterations to access at Finthorpe Grange, Finthorpe Lane, Almondbury.

K Hare - listed building consent for internal and external works to the building and works to the boundary wall at Finthorpe Grange, Finthorpe Lane, Almondbury.

APPROVED

S Griffiths - prior notification for agricultural buildings at Gledhill Farm, Kaye Lane, Almondbury.

DEFERRED

A and J Dyson - change of use from dwellinghouse to mixed use dwellinghouse and training centre (within a conservation area) at Thorpe Grange Manor, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

Mr Sharif - two-storey detached domestic building at 276 Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

Brenntag UK Ltd - formation and extension to access, gates and barrier and associated works at Union Mills, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

McCarthy and Stone Lifestyles Ltd - non material amendment on previous application 2017/91677 for 43 retirement living apartments, 83 bed care home with provision of communal facilities, landscaping and car parking and 7 affordable dwellings on land at Serpentine Road, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Csuk - one dwelling adjacent to 681 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

Adam Thornton - works to tree preservation order 17/86 at Eildon, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

M John - two-storey extension and dormer windows at 857 Halifax Road, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton.

Brian Walsh - advertisement consent for installation of 14 non illuminated signs at Francis W Birkett, Hightown Road, Cleckheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Matthew McKirgan - formation of car park at Whitcliffe Mount School, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Neal - rear dormer at 11 Mazebrook Avenue, Drub, Cleckheaton.

J Dean - extensions and alterations to former public house to form dwelling at Rising Sun Inn, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

Techwill Ltd - outline application for residential development (5 dwellings) at York House, 198 Barnsley Road, Denby Dale.

Mr and Mrs Hummerstone - single-storey rear extension at Lane End, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale.

Z Hinchliffe and Sons - dead or dangerous tree at Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Schofield - garage and demolition of existing outbuilding at 2 Wood Nook, Denby Dale.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

Melanie Delaney - dead or dangerous tree at 5 Nook Green, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Wood - single-storey side and rear extensions at Glebe Farm Barn, Howroyd Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury.

Matthew Wilks – alterations and extension to existing bungalow to form two-storey dwelling at 33 Stockhill Street, Dewsbury.

A Begum - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 14 Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

K Khan - first-floor side extension with carport below at 9 Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe.

T Hussain - front and rear dormer windows at 41 Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe.

M Ikram - single and two-storey rear extension at 96 Low Road, Dewsbury Moor.

J Beaumont - single and two-storey side and front extensions with rear Juliette balcony at 15 Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury.

Mr Asif - two-storey rear, single-storey side extensions and front porch at 30 Back Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

B and Q advertisement - consent for installation of 18 non-illuminated signs and 2 illuminated signs at Wilton Street, Dewsbury.

D Greaves - certificate of lawfulness for proposed dormer extension and alterations from hip to gable roof at 7 Hayson Close, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Hussain - single-storey front, two-storey side extension and single and two-storey rear extensions at 82 Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury Moor.

G Maiwand - three-storey rear extension at 79 Overthorpe Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

Mr Kaye - change of use of domestic outbuilding to self catering accommodation and formation of 4 parking spaces at 187 Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

N Rahoof - two-storey side extension and front porch at 68 Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury.

THURSTONLAND

SUBMITTED

D Broom - single-storey extension (within a conservation area) at 48 The Village, Thurstonland.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Ms Stewart - first-floor extension over garage at 27 Bayfield Close, Hade Edge.

Bower Roebuck - change of use from gymnasium to general industry at Glendale Mills, Sheffield Road, New Mill.

Kiron Willacy - subdivision and change of use of part of building to Health and Beauty Spa (listed building within a conservation area) at Up Country, 58 Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Mr Donlon - works to tree preservation order (s) 16/90 within a conservation area at South House, 38 South Lane, Holmfirth.

E Jarvis - works to tree preservation order(s) 12/75 within a conservation area at The Woodlands, Thong Lane, Netherthong.

Angela Horsfall - work to tree preservation order 04/96 at Thongsbridge Tennis Club, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge.

APPROVED

Upperthong Cricket Club - non material amendment to previous permission 2014/94005 for changing rooms, extension to existing clubhouse and surfacing of parking area at Dean Road, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

Mr Gantley - works to trees – tree preservation order 19/16 at land adjacent 2 Holly Mount, New Mill Road, Wooldale.

Mrs P King - works to tree preservation order at 22 Miry Lane, Thongsbridge.

Huddersfield Methodist Circuit - works to trees – tree preservation order 45/76 at Jackson Bridge Methodist Graveyard, Chapel Bank, Jackson Bridge.

ADP Architecture and Design Ltd - non-illuminated signs (within a conservation area) at The Old Police Station, 16, Bridge Lane, Holmfirth.

C Murdoch - listed building consent for side extension, rear extension, part demolition and associated alterations (within a conservation area) at 21 Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

David Parkes - extensions, conversion of garage to living space and new detached garage at 57 Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

M Hardy - alterations to increase roof height of kitchen to rear at 1 East Street, Jackson Bridge.

M Hardy - single-storey rear extension at 1 Hepworth Road, Jackson Bridge.

J Wass - detached double garage at Horsfield House, Cartworth Road, Holmfirth.

C Murdoch - side extension, rear extension, part demolition and associated alterations (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 21 Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

C Smith – extensions at Cartwrights, Upper House Road, Hade Edge.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

University of Huddersfield - reconfiguration of existing car park including associated drainage, hard landscaping and lighting works at Wakefield Road Car Park, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield.

University of Huddersfield - variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2018/90099 for four storey building and landscaping details at Joseph Priestly Building, University of Huddersfield, Queensgate.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

P Simpkins - log cabin and extension of play area (within a conservation area) at Huddersfield Petanque Club, Greenhead Park, Park Drive, Huddersfield.

ARMITAGE BRIDGE

SUBMITTED

Mankowski - work to trees within a conservation area at 23 Dean Brook Road, Armitage Bridge.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

Wayne Robshaw - dead or dangerous tree at Steps Farm, 67 Magdale, Honley.

Mr Pritchard - work to trees within a conservation area at 44 Thirstin Road, Honley.

APPROVED

John Adams - work to trees in conservation area at 6 Spring Dale, Honley.

Mr Bridge - works to trees in conservation area at Honley Mill, Huddersfield Road, Honley.

Caroline Tolman - works to trees at Hollin House, 74A Hall Ing Lane, Honley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Charles Greaves - fence and alterations to driveway at 47 Meltham Road, Honley.

A Falkingham - single-storey extension at 6 Meadow View, Bradshaw Road, Honley.

BATLEY

SUBMITTED

F I Real Estate Management Ltd (F1-REM) - certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises for all non-food retail at Toys R Us Unit 1, Birstall Shopping Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall, Batley.

Board of Governors - removal of existing fence and installation of replacement fence at Fieldhead Primary Academy, Charlotte Close, Birstall, Batley.

K Hamid - change of use of ground floor office to retail, first-floor retail to offices and first-floor extension (within a conservation area) at The Old Coach and Six Public House, Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley.

M Fletcher - Variation condition 5 (windows) on previous permission 2017/91211 for demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage (within a Conservation Area) (modified proposal) at Malvern Lodge, 10 Old Hall Road, Upper Batley, Batley.

APPROVED

G Bradford - advertisement consent for illuminated and non-illuminated signs at Evans Halshaw, Bradford Road, Batley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Handley - change of use from flat to ancillary storage for use with the shop below (within a conservation area) at 55A Low Lane, Birstall, Batley.

Hammond Projects - conversion and extension of garage to living space extension of existing porch to front and detached garage at 275 Woodlands Road, Batley.

J Scott - two-storey side extension and extension to existing decking at 51 High Street, Hanging Heaton, Batley.

M Zakaria Daji - single-storey front and rear extensions at 41 Woodfield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley.

WITHDRAWN

C/o Agent - outline application for one dwelling at rear of, 208 Woodlands Road, Batley.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

Kier Construction - non material amendment to previous permission 2016/90973 for two-storey school and two-storey modular building and demolition of existing school at Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood.

A Raleigh - work to tree preservation orders 29/79 at 28 Thornfield Road, Lockwood.

APPROVED

Mr Hussain - prior approval for change of use from office to 13 flats at first-floor, 236 Lockwood Road, Lockwood.

REFUSED

Mr A Patel - single-storey rear extension, dormer window to rear and porch to front, formation of retaining wall and associated works at 23 Spa Wood Top, Whitehead Lane, Lockwood.

LIVERSEDGE

SUBMITTED

S Willans - two detached dwellings on land at 92 Child Lane, Roberttown, Liversedge.

S Pinder - two-storey side extension and porch to front at 8 Sunnyside Avenue, Roberttown, Liversedge.

DALTON

SUBMITTED

R Armitage - lawful development certificate to confirm commencement of development approved under planning permission no. 2008/91842 within the 3 year time limit given in condition 1 at 41 Greenhead Lane, Dalton.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

B Black - listed building consent for alterations to convert part of barn to dwelling (within a conservation area) at Barn adjacent, 2 Town Gate, Highburton, Huddersfield, HD8 0QP

MARSH

SUBMITTED

Barker Construction Ltd - ground floor retail unit with four flats on first and second floors on Land off, Westbourne Road, Marsh.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service - formation of additional car parking at Huddersfield Ambulance Station, Westbourne Road, Marsh.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs M Norcliffe - first-floor extension and internal alterations to convert part of garage to living accommodation at 33 Woodlea Avenue, Marsh.

Idris Ali - single-storey rear extension at 84 Carr Street, Marsh.

J Hussain - ground floor rear extension on pillars at lower ground floor level at 11 Broomfield Road, Marsh.

EMLEY

SUBMITTED

Oakhouse Estates - installation of packaged sewerage treatment plant at Emley Moor Business Park, Unit 22, Leys Lane, Emley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Nigel Lewis - first-floor side extension and front and rear dormers at Greenways, 19 Rectory Lane, Emley.

Ian Bedford – dwelling at 3 Viking Avenue, Emley.

MELTHAM

SUBMITTED

D Haigh - listed building consent for installation of first-floor window at 2 The Coach House, Huddersfield Road, Meltham.

APPROVED

Mr C Weaver - works to tree preservation order at Riverside, 12 Station Road, Meltham

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

S Raani - single-storey rear extension at 12 Basil Street, Crosland Moor.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Abdul Wahid - dormer windows to front and rear, porch to side, new double garage and extension of existing sun room at 4 Dryclough Road, Crosland Moor.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Bristol - outline application for detached dwelling with integral garage adjacent to 31 Chapel Street, Netherton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Chris Day - single-storey front extension and porch at 116 Deyne Road, Netherton.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

R Pocock - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93022 for formation of widening to vehicular access (within a conservation area) at 39 Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

APPROVED

Kirklees Council - temporary modular buildings at Highfields Community Resource Centre, Cemetery Road, Edgerton.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

A Taylor - single-storey rear extension and internal alterations at Northfield, 115 Station Road, Shepley.

MILNSBRIDGE

SUBMITTED

A Ellis - change of use from women’s refuge to dwelling (within a conservation area) at 63 Armitage Road, Milnsbridge.

APPROVED

J Short - work to trees in conservation area at 743 Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

Dave Valentine - work to trees – tree preservation order 19/89 at 26 Botham Hall Road, Milnsbridge.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

J Brewer - certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 30 Binn Road, Marsden.

R Fell - listed building consent for external rendering at 1 Peters Farm, Binn Lane, Marsden.

APPROVED

QTS Group - works to trees in conservation area at Marsden Railway Station, Station Road, Marsden

WITHDRAWN

E Deaville - formation of riding arena at Crowther Laithe Farm, Carrs Road, Marsden.

SCISSETT

SUBMITTED

Colin Chartlton - outline for residential development on land off Blenhiem Chase, Scissett.

KIRKHEATON

SUBMITTED

P Cooper - front porch at 28A Bankfield Avenue, Kirkheaton.

OAKES

SUBMITTED

J Rainey - single-storey rear extension and front and rear dormers at 270 New Hey Road, Oakes.

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone - installation of ATM and bollard at Reinwood Service Station, New Hey Road, Oakes.

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone - installation of 6 non-illuminated signs at Reinwood Service Station, New Hey Road, Oakes.

REFUSED

Mr and Mrs Roebuck - two-storey and single-storey rear extension at 25 Cornfield Avenue, Oakes.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

I Wightman - detached dwelling with integral garage (modified proposal) at rear of, 4a Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

APPROVED

Colin Brown - works to tree preservation order 10/02 at 75 Towngate, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Hardy - side extension and alterations, front porch and dormer windows to front and rear with alterations to roof to form living accommodation at 43 Hepworth Lane, Mirfield.

A Milner - two-storey side extension at 47 Northway, Mirfield.

M Chambers - stables with associated concrete hardstanding and parking at Mount Pleasant Farm, 4 Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

Travel Experience - formation of car parking on land at rear (within a conservation area) at 115 North Road, Kirkburton.

REFUSED

N Mosley - two-storey rear extension at Nordia, 98 Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

BIRDS EDGE

SUBMITTED

Dan Roberts - certificate of lawfulness for proposed detatched garage at Birdsedge Farmhouse, Birdsedge Farm Mews, Birds Edge.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

Jamail Khalsa - single-storey rear extension and formation of lower ground living accommodation at 49 Park Hill, Bradley.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

G Dobson - reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2018/90447 for one dwelling on Land off Leafield Bank, Longwood.

FARTOWN

SUBMITTED

Messrs J and N Iqbal - boundary wall at 1 Cawthorne Avenue, Fartown.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

Likeman - detached dwelling and demolition of existing buildings at 11 Meal Hill, Surat Road, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Helen Berry - studio/store for domestic use at 4 Delves Cottage, The White House, Delves Gate, Slaithwaite.

NETHERTHONG

C/o Agent - work to tree preservation order 12/75 within a conservation area at 33 Out Lane, Netherthong.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

M Aslam - certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension at 54 Rafborn Grove, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Brendan Wood - alterations to convert attic to living accommodation and change hip to gable roof at 14 Raw Nook Road, Salendine Nook.

REFUSED

Whitcut - single and two-storey rear extension at 158 Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

PRIMROSE HILL

SUBMITTED

M Rhodes - alterations to convert one dwelling into two dwellings at 27 Prince Street, Primrose Hill.

GOLCAR

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing - 8 dwellings (modified proposal) on land at Sycamore Avenue, Golcar.

Mr and Mrs Lees - 2 storey side extension, single-storey rear extension with bi-folding doors and porch at 21 North Drive, Golcar.

APPROVED

Lyanne Solano-Bates - work to tree(s) within a conservation area at 328 Scar Lane, Golcar.

M Higgins - listed building consent for installation of replacement windows and doors, internal and external alterations (within a Conservation Area) at 1 Longcroft Yard, Golcar.

MOLDGREEN

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Slater, c/o Agent - residential dwelling and basement for residential storage adjacent to 12 Broad Lane, Moldgreen.

SCAPEGOAT HILL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Heatherington - demolition of detached garage and building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 15 Halifax Road, Scapegoat Hill.

CLAYTON WEST

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

AUS - formation of hard standing at Riverside House, Colliers Way, Clayton West.

LINDLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Ghulam Rasool - single-storey rear extension at 2 Flax Meadow, Lindley.

HECKMONDWIKE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Pollard - ground and first-floor side extension at 25 Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.

WELLHOUSE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Ribbons - detached garage (within a conservation area) and demolition of existing outhouse and log store at 14 Upper Wellhouse, Upper Wellhouse Road, Wellhouse.

SKELMANTHORPE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Laycock - single-storey rear extension, extensions to the front entrance bay/porch, dormer window to the side and external alterations including raised balcony. At Woodside, Lidgett Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

PADDOCK

WITHDRAWN

J Thewlis - detached dwelling at rear of 10 Longwood Road, Paddock.

LINTHWAITE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Irving - front porch at Steepholme, Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite.

FIXBY

APPROVED

J Virk - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/92494 for extensions and alterations at 14, Broomfield Road, Fixby.