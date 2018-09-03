Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Brighouse-based card payment solutions company has processed transactions totalling £470 million through its systems in the last 12 months, in what has been a record year of growth for the business.

Yorkshire Payments, which provides SMEs across Yorkshire with access to card payment and chip and pin terminals, has increased its client base by more than 20% over the last year and, now services 3,000 clients across Yorkshire.

It expects to increase this number to 3,500 by the end of 2018. The company now has plans to grow further, including establishing a high street presence.

James Howard, managing director at Yorkshire Payments , said: “Our growth this year has been significant. Statistics published in June from banking trade body, UK Finance, revealed that debit card payments outstripped cash payment s for the first time in 2017.

“This is certainly reflected in the growth of our client base, as more businesses realise the importance of having card payment options in place to meet customer demand.

“We have also recruited an additional 10 staff members to the team in the last 12 months in line with our increasing workload, taking us to a total of 37 staff.

“Plans are also afoot to hopefully establish a high street presence with a ‘storefront’ in our hometown of Brighouse, which will create further jobs locally.”

Recent client wins for the firm include international ‘white goods’ manufacturer, White Knight, Bradford City FC and Wetherby Racecourse.

It also provides payment solutions to leading Yorkshire-based brands including global online travel company, icelolly.com, baked goods supplier Lottie Shaw’s and Snickers Workwear.