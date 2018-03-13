Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brand environment specialist Leach Impact has revealed a new merchandise display system that has already “wowed” several major retail names.

Product Wall Max premiered at the Retail Shopfitting and Event Summit following more than 12 months of behind-the-scenes research, prototyping and development.

The display system is designed to create an atmospheric “exhibition” of products to raise brand awareness and capture customer attention in-store.

The new system is a heavier-duty version of Leach’s Product Wall Lite, which was launched by the Bradley-based company last spring. That display system features magnetic shelving and is intended for lightweight merchandise such as jewellery and footwear,.

Product Wall Max can integrate slotted rails, floating shelves and hooks to handle heavier items including clothing and sports equipment.

Leach head of sales Adrian Wray said: “The purpose of this event was to match us to prospective buyers who are interested in the innovations currently available to retailers. Product Wall Max was therefore incredibly well-received.

“We met with household brands including Karen Millen, Well Pharmacy and Co-op, hospitality giant Whitbread, cosmetics specialist L’Oreal and charity Age UK, to name just a few. We’re excited to see how these conversations unfold.”

Product Wall Lite has already been installed by Regatta, Specialized and Vivobarefoot.