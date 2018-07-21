Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’ve transformed Oxford Circus tube station into a “battleground” and brought clients’ brands into living rooms across the country.

Now the staff at Huddersfield-based Sharp Agency are set for further success through its tried and trusted “co-creation” system of working with customers to help them make the most of their brands.

Sharp worked with a Chinese games company based in Beijing to produce a stunning poster campaign which saw the escalators, walkways and platforms at Oxford Circus tube station covered in posters and digital panels promoting the game Clash of Kings.

Some of the images teamed characters from the game with “everyday” people playing the game.

The campaign led to a 25% rise in brand awareness and made Clash of Kings the fourth highest growing strategy game.

The agency – headed by partners Richard Sharp, Mandi Taylor, Darlene Sharp and Tom Wass – has also completed successful projects for clients including Homeserve, Ovo Energy and British Cycling using the co-creation method.

Richard said: “We work closely with a brand, stakeholders or customers in what are tightly facilitated workshops led by Mandi or myself.

“Perhaps the client needs to redefine its brand, launch a new product or reposition itself away from its competitors. By using co-create we can get insights that we would not have found any other way. Co-create is a way of uncovering new ideas. It has become a USP for us and it has kept on delivering results.”

In the case of Ovo Energy, Sharp organised a door-drop and TV campaign to promote the firm’s top-up by phone payment system – providing a big lift in brand awareness and leading to response rates doubling.

Co-create was also used to help Homeserve market its brand to customers with the creation of a new logo, TV advertising and direct mail which led to a 16% increase in brand awareness.

Other organisations to benefit from the co-create way of working include The Will Associates, which found a new identity as “Honey” and British Cycling, where Sharp Agency’s work to promote the World Track Cycling Championships helped it achieve record ticket sales.

Richard said Sharp Agency, based at Bates Mill, Colne Road, had also opened an office in London to focus mainly on digital technology.

He said: “We just love working with people who are trying to find what it is that’s unique about their businesses – and help them accelerate their growth in their markets. That gets us very excited.

“Co-create is a great way to start that transformation, through human interaction. That’s at the heart of how we go about things.”