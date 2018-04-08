Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Life Shop dedicated to helping people change their lives opened in Huddersfield town centre this weekend.

A group of artists and therapists have come together under the brand Creative Lifestyle Designs to set up a new shop in the Global Diversity charity café on Ramsden Street, opposite Huddersfield town hall.

The Life Shop has been inspired by the growing interest in all aspects of lifestyle.

Original wall art, hand-made crafts, cards, accessories, vintage and clothes and more are all on offer.

(Image: Andy Catchpool)

You can also join a workshop or taster session, get a new CV, advertise and promote your skill or trade, use a help service and find your own, individual passion, purpose and potential.

Personal development worker Cherylann Scot has seen many services reduce or disappear over the last 10 years.

She said: “Some people have health, money and other issues and some are now struggling with the new Universal Credit benefit.

“Some people want a change of job or direction, are seeking something new or have no idea of what they want to do next in life or work. Fewer people now have somewhere to go for help to remove obstacles and move forward in life. Here you can also express your artistic flair, try out different ideas and achieve something new.”