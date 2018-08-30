Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An IT specialist has entered its 15th year of business by celebrating a 20% increase in sales, a new six-figure contract win and a forecasted multi-million pound turnover.

Founder Jamie Watson has spearheaded the development of Brighouse-based Fusion to offer IT support to UK and international clients – with a particular focus on the legal sector.

As the company celebrates its 15th birthday, Fusion has been enjoying a purple patch following the appointment of 12 new recruits, the development of its cloud-based solutions and a projected turnover for 2017/18 of £1.92 million – a 20% increase on 2016-17.

The firm, based in Birds Royd Lane, has also won a contract with award-winning legal firm, Ramsdens Solicitors, to install a secure IT platform and upgrade its telephone system at its new offices in York.

Managing director Jamie said: “I am incredibly happy with the growth, acquisitions and developments we’ve made as a business and how we’ve strengthened the Fusion team.

“I feel proud to mark our 15th birthday and am excited for the future plans we have in place to see Fusion enhance its client services and product offerings even further.”

Fusion’s 30-strong workforce now includes Ian Eskriett as technical team leader. Ian joined the company in February and brings with him experience from RBS, ComB and Provident Finance.

Shakeel Sadiq is another addition to the team, coming in as software developer to head up the client portal project side of MatterSphere 3E – a robust client and matter management system used by several legal firms globally and originally launched by Thomas Reuters Elite.

Fusion – which is the biggest MatterSphere consultancy practice outside of its US partner, technology solutions business Thomas Reuters Elite – also helps develop MatterSphere software for law firms in the UK.