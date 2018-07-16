Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A graphic display specialist based in Huddersfield has completed an interior rebrand project for Manchester Arena.

Bradley-based Leach Impact undertook a two-week project to provide a display for luxury watchmaker Raymond Weil, which has been named as the arena’s “official time partner” and headline sponsor of the venue’s VIP Icons Bar.

The work included a bespoke lightbox and guitar case with acrylic face and RGB lights in celebration of the legends who have played at the venue.

Table-top vinyl graphics, cut-vinyl applied to mirrors and seven lightboxes with interchangeable fabric graphics, were also supplied as well as a large-format seamless 20sq metre “wallpaper” solution depicting Raymond Weil’s links with the Brit Awards.

Dan Deakin, sales account manager for Leach Impact, said: “This is Raymond Weil’s first in-venue entertainment space, so the pressure to execute this brief perfectly was high. The watchmaker uses music throughout its entire global marketing strategy and has celebrated collaborations with some of the world’s most notable artists and bands. We were very excited when this project came in.”

The Icons Bar has now been transformed into a lively space on the arena concourse for gig ticket holders to enjoy.

Said Dan: “So many customers approach us interested in how we can create a ‘wow factor’ on their walls. But with Raymond Weil we’ve thought beyond the obvious, maximising use of previously under-utilised spaces such as table tops, which are now decorated to look like LPs.

“The flexible nature of the lightboxes’ fabric graphics also means that arena staff can change the displays within minutes – updating the look and feel of the area as often as they like.”

Leach has collaborated with Raymond Weil in the past –– having designed, printed and installed a number of brand graphics in jewellery shops and concessions throughout the UK.