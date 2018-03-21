Get business updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dental practice in Huddersfield town centre has been showcased as an example of excellence in UK private healthcare in a key Government publication.

The Courtyard Dental Centre, based at Wormalds Yard, off King Street, features in The Parliamentary Review – a series of documents, endorsed by Prime Minister Theresa May, with the aim of inspiring others, sharing knowledge and raising standards.

Founder Marcos White and practice partner Anna Stokes attended a Parliamentary Review gala dinner at The Terrace Pavilion in the House of Commons alongside prominent MPs and leaders from a range of industries. Speakers at the event were MP Jacob Rees Mogg, broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer and rugby star James Horwill.

The Courtyard is one of just nine outstanding organisations across the UK to be featured in the private healthcare edition of the Review, which looks back on the year in the private healthcare sector and Westminster.

The practice has invested £250,000 in dentistry technology over the past two years and its interior is designed to look and feel like a boutique hotel.

The team puts its focus firmly on customer experience and specialises in cosmetic procedures, which has seen patient numbers reaching almost 1,500.

Intended as a learning tool to the public and private sector, the Review is sent to over half a million leading policy makers, stakeholders in industry and other relevant individuals.

Marcos said: “We are delighted to have been included in the Review. The articles act as both a blueprint for success and a template for reform so we are proud to think that we can help to shape development and improvement in the private healthcare sector.”

The Review talks about The Courtyard’s ethos in supporting patients in their quest for a smile to be proud of as well as its innovative use of technology such as high-tech bone scanning, 3D printing and digitally-designed crowns and veneers.

The Review’s executive director, Daniel Yossman, said: “The Courtyard and other hardworking organisations from across the country have come together to make the Review possible. It is my belief that innovation is contagious, if only it is given the platform to spread. It is the Review’s purpose to provide this platform and I am confident we are fulfilling it.”