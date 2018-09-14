Get business updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business networking group is bringing back its regular ‘huddles.’

The Yorkshire Mafia (YM) has announced that the Huddersfield Huddle will return to its year-round schedule of events.

Keen to return to the town after a string of successful events, the group will once again bring businesses together to enjoy a relaxing evening of networking, with familiar faces joining those that will be meeting for the first time.

The informal event invites organisations from across the region to the free to attend sessions, providing guests with the chance to share their personal experience and form strong business relationships, in a no-sales atmosphere, which the YM prides itself on.

Jessica Coates, events and marketing manager for the Yorkshire Mafia, said: “We are pleased to be bringing back the Huddersfield Huddle, where members can mingle in a relaxed setting with one another.

“We will offer a warm welcome to a range of professionals who want to establish new relationships and build their networks.

“The Huddersfield Huddle is a fantastic opportunity for companies of all sizes to come together and is a firm favourite among our YM members.

“We expect that given the positive feedback we have received this event is going to be very popular and so would strongly recommend that our members

add this event to their calendars and take the time to enjoy a drink and a natter with other like-minded entrepreneurs.”

Every year, the YM brings together over 22,000 members from a diverse range of organisations and industries, where the group focus on the progression and development of the Yorkshire region.

The YM is responsible for organising some of the most important events in the business calendar as well as providing an incredibly supportive business platform.

For details of the next Huddersfield Huddle go to http://theyorkshiremafia.com/events