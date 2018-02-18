Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

this is the shocking picture of a little girl whose face was mauled by a Husky-type dog.

Kerry Garforth’s seven-year-old daughter Mia was attacked by the dog Zeus in June last year but her mum has decided to speak out now about what happened as she says it is STILL being walked around Roberttown, a village filled with children.

Kerry, a 33-year-old, mother-of-two, of Lumb Lane, said that although Mia has recovered well: “I want to make everyone aware of a dog that gets walked round Roberttown/Norristhorpe, it’s a Husky and is walked by a man in his mid-30s.

“This dog bit my daughter in the face for which she needed nine stitches.”

Kerry said she asked an old school friend to look after Mia while she went for a hospital appointment and went back to pick up her daughter.

(Image: Kerry Garforth)

Kerry said: “I was sitting on the sofa chatting to my friend and Mia was with her son having some tea. Suddenly I heard Mia screaming. The dog had bitten her after trying to take some food from her plate. She was stood there shaking.

“We took her to Dewsbury Hospital but she was transferred to Pinderfields where she had about eight to nine injections and the wounds cleaned out with salt water.

“My daughter’s father, Steve Crook, reported it to the police but when they came to see me about three to four days later I must admit I down-played it as she and her partner were friends and I didn’t want to get them into trouble.”

However her friendship with her old friend has since disintegrated and she says she feels guilty about not protecting her daughter better.

She says on Facebook: “He continues to walk past my house with the dog which is not only very upsetting for my daughter but I have to live with the guilt of what that dog did because I was at their house when it bit her.

“The dog should never have been left alone with the children and I have to live with it, I think it’s very unfair I’m getting reminded by seeing the dog myself and seeing my daughter upset. Yes, it’s a public road but there’s absolutely no need for him to walk past my house.

“Roberttown is a village full of children and I just want to warn anyone that has children playing out to be cautious.

“I’m not saying the dog will do anything but considering the circumstances I’m now making it known to you all.”

(Image: Kerry Garforth)

And she says her daughter, who is now eight-years-old, is understandably anxious around dogs and says it has had a very stressful effect on her too.

She said: “I can’t sleep and I worry about Mia playing out. I don’t feel like I have been loyal to my daughter. This dog is walking around without a muzzle on either.

“But at least now my conscience is clear.”

Former Kirklees mayor Martyn Bolt, and currently a Kirklees councillor for Mirfield, said he was “horrified” by the picture of Mia’s face.

He said: “I would be interested to know what steps the police have taken and I think where a child has been bitten there should be an investigation and Kirklees Council should be involved in that.”