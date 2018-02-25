Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long running row over rights of way across a Huddersfield beauty spot has been settled.

Kirklees Council was under pressure to decide whether or not to grant an official route across Clayton Fields at Edgerton.

The developer of the land, who controversially got the green light to build homes, wanted to block up current footpaths and create its own routes.

But campaigners insisted woodland walks across Clayton Fields had been used for at least 60 years and they should stay.

A planning inspector set a deadline of February 22 for the council to finally rule on an application lodged three years ago by the Clayton Fields Action Group.

In a change of position, councillors have now backed the campaigners and ordered that a right of way is recorded.

One member of the action group said the decision now raised questions about whether the housing plans would continue.

Speaking to the Examiner after the decision of the Huddersfield Planning Sub-Commitee, Bill Magee said he was “absolutely delighted” that the council had changed sides, after initially being reluctant to support their bid.

He said: “We were devastated that we lost Clayton Fields but this may make the developers think twice about whether they are going to go for this or not.”

During the meeting Mr Magee complained after three councillors were excluded from voting on the matter.

Clrs Mohan Sokhal, Sheikh Ullah and Bernard McGuin were all advised to step outside as they had been involved in the failed campaign to save Clayton Fields from homes and may not be impartial.

But Mr Magee was unhappy with the decision, describing it as “ridiculous.”

“Where’s the democracy?” he asked.

Chairman of the action group Jonathan Adamson said: “The issue before you is simple – the public have used this path for as long as anyone can remember and for at least the last 60 years.”

Mike Woodward, chairman of Marsh Community Forum, added: “It’s a rare undeveloped space in an otherwise densely populated area. It contains footpaths and wildlife.”

Despite the absence of the three, a vote to support the right of way application was unanimously approved.

Councillors were told by Kirklees officers that they now considered there was sufficient evidence of rights of way, even though one had never been officially recorded.

Clr Rob Walker said: “From the evidence we’ve seen, I think there is evidence to record a footpath.”

Clr Andrew Marchington added: “There is clear evidence that paths have been used over a significant period of time.”

Mr Magee said it wasn’t clear why the council had shifted position from opposing the plan to supporting it.

“I think the inspector had some influence,” he added.

The long running and complex issue of Clayton Fields has been going on for more than 20 years.

The battle to save the green space from housing firms was lost at the Supreme Court in February 2014 after residents claims that it was an official ‘Village Green’ were declared invalid by a judge.

A planning application was approved and land owner Prospect Estates began clearing the site in late 2016, with homes being marketed through estate agents Simon Blyth.

Last autumn the action group succeeded in getting a second developer, Seddon Homes Ltd, to open a gate to access one of the routes – following lobbying by Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, ward councillors and Chris Sutcliffe, deputy headteacher at St Patrick’s School at Birkby.

The land remains undeveloped and having been cleared of vegetation in readiness for building work has become grassed over again.