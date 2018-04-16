Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group campaigning to safeguard health services is staging a public meeting in the Colne Valley.

Slawit Health Centre SOS is organising a meeting on the future of GP surgeries, claiming the outlook for provision is “bleak.”

The meeting will be addressed by Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker, Dr Paul Wilding, of Slaithwaite Health Centre, and Dr Youssef El-Gingihy, a well-known commentator on health matters and author of the book 10 Easy Steps to Dismantle the NHS.

Slawit Health Centre SOS is a patient-led group that was set up when the future of the surgery in Slaithwaite was threatened by proposed cuts to funding and increases in rent.

The group said almost every community faced similar pressures – citing as an example the threat of closure to surgeries in Golcar and Salendine Nook after a doctor decided to call time on his two practices after saying a lack of funding meant patient safety could be at risk.

Group chairman Martin Jones said: “All GP surgeries face a struggle at the moment. They are under pressure as never before. There are problems with finance, retention and overwork, with little chance of further investment.

“The government’s new service provision model – Accountable Care Organisations – does not see local GP surgeries as part of the plan, so the outlook is bleak.

“At this meeting we want to look at what we can do to save our NHS services and guarantee decent health care for all. With all that is going on regarding the NHS in this area, there is already a lot of interest in the meeting.”

The meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday, April 21, at Slaithwaite Civic Hall, New Street, Slaithwaite. All are welcome.