A passenger on a Huddersfield train subjected a family to a tirade of vile racial abuse.

The man boarded the TransPennine service at Leeds, which was bound for Manchester, but was told to get off the train at Huddersfield .

He had hurled abuse at an Asian family on the train, subjecting them to racist comments.

British Transport Police say the man was forced to leave the train at Huddersfield Railway Station due to his aggressive and threatening behaviour.

Police have today (Friday) released this image of a distinctive-looking man who wore a green camouflage-looking bandana and a red polo shirt.

They want to speak to him in connection with the incident which happened on June 10 at 12.20am.

Pc Andrew Jones said: “No-one should be subjected to racial or any form of abuse while travelling on the rail network – and we take every complaint seriously.

“This man’s behaviour was unacceptable and I urge any that has information about this incident to call us.”

Phone British Transport police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 202 of July 20. Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.