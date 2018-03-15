An 18 year old man has been stabbed in Meltham Road.

Police have confirmed the man has suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened just before 5pm today.

Earlier Tiger Buse tweeted saying "a major incident in Lockwood has closed the road."

@lorenbirkett_7 tweeted the Examiner to say a big accident has taken place in the road.

A caller has told us buses are not able to enter it.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.

