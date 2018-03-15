An 18 year old man has been stabbed in Meltham Road.
Police have confirmed the man has suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident, which happened just before 5pm today.
Earlier Tiger Buse tweeted saying "a major incident in Lockwood has closed the road."
@lorenbirkett_7 tweeted the Examiner to say a big accident has taken place in the road.
A caller has told us buses are not able to enter it.
Key Events
What we know so far
Here’s the full story from this evening.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
Road reported to be reopened
It looks like Meltham Road is open again
Eyewitness saw "scuffling"
An eyewitness, plumber Allan Iredale, who lives on Meltham Road, said: “I was watching TV and having my tea when I heard all this shouting and stood up and looked out of the window to see what was going on.
“There were two men scuffling on the floor in between two cars, a silver one and a white estate.”
Police are taking pictures at the scene of the stabbing
Man stabbed - police statement
Police have just released this statement:
Officers were called to Meltham Road at about 4.54pm this afternoon to a report a male had been stabbed.
Emergency services attended to find a male had been stabbed to his body.
The 18-year-old victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Initial enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place.
Detective Inspector Shaf Rehman of Kirklees CID, said:
We are conducting enquiries this evening into what took place and I would like to appeal for witnesses.
Anyone who saw the incident in which this male was injured or who has any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1278 of March 15.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 55 111.”
Police are stopping traffic from the lights going up to Meltham, but the accident is 200 yards up the road next to Meltham Road surgery.
The accident is in Meltham Road and the area is taped off.
Eyewitness saw 'fighting in street'
Mattie Shaw said he saw someone fighting in the street about two hours ago.
He said:
From what I saw it looked like they were fighting over some object. I’m not too sure what as I was just driving past but when we’ve come back it’s all blocked off.