A woman’s car erupted in flames on the M62 near Huddersfield.

The driver was on her way to Liverpool when she suddenly lost all power on her Ford Mondeo.

She managed to steer the stricken car over to the hard shoulder on the westbound carriageway between Junction 24 Ainley Top and Junction 23 at Outlane at 3.15pm today.

Smoke then began to pour from beneath the bonnet before the car caught fire but by then she had managed to get out, shocked but unharmed.

Rastrick firefighters were quickly on the scene and managed to douse the flames, containing the fire mainly to the engine but the car is a total write-off.

Watch Commander Peter Bostock said: “She was quite shaken up. We blocked the first lane with the fire engine and dealt with the incident without having to close the motorway.”

The woman, thought to be in her 40s, was on her way to Liverpool.