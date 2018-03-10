The video will start in 8 Cancel

A MAN ignored his driving ban to move a car parked outside his grandfather’s house.

The family vehicle was in the way so Hamza Hussain took on the short drive himself.

But the 22-year-old was pulled over by police who discovered that he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.

Hussain, of Spire Court in Marsh, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he received a six month ban last September after totting up too many penalty points.

The ban has since expired but Hussain was spotted driving on February 9 shortly before his ban ended.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, explained that Hussain was stopped by police as he drove a Vauxhall Polo along Heaton Road in Paddock.

He initially gave police the wrong details before disclosing his correct information and the fact that he was a disqualified driver.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained: “It was a family car parked outside his grandfather’s house that needed moving.

“Rather than wait for somebody who was qualified to drive he decided to do that himself.

“It was a short journey, one minute long, but unfortunately, because of his misjudgment, he was stopped by police and finds himself in court today.”

Magistrates banned Hussain from driving for a further three months.

He will have to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.